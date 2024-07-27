Menka Irani Demise: Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and more celebs arrive at Farah Khan’s residence

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of death.

Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother, Menka Irani, passed away on July 26 at the age of 79 after battling a prolonged illness. On July 26, many Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Rani Mukerji arrived to pay their last respects. Now, actors Raveena Tandon, John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan were spotted at Khan's residence.

Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Raveena Tandon, and more celebs arrive at Farah Khan's home

Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon, and John Abraham visited the director's home to offer heartfelt condolences for her loss. Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, and Agastya Nanda were also seen at Khan's residence.

Farah Khan's close friend, tennis star Sania Mirza, who shares a strong bond with her, also visited her residence to offer heartfelt condolences.

The unfortunate news follows Menka Irani's recent 79th birthday celebration on July 12. Farah Khan shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring her and her mother, along with a heartfelt message.

In the post, Farah expressed her deep love for her mother, describing her as the "strongest and bravest" person she has ever known. She also mentioned that her mother’s sense of humor remained intact even after multiple surgeries.

Menka Irani had a brief acting career, appearing in the 1963 film Bachpan, and was the sister of famous child actors Daisy Irani and Honey Irani.

