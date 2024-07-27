Sudha Kongara issues apology after confusing Jyotiba Phule with Veer Savarkar; 'For my ignorance...'

Filmmaker Sudha Kongara recently landed herself in trouble when she made an unwilling factual error in one of her interviews. The filmmaker, who has been busy with the release of her latest film, Sarfira, made a statement about Veer Savarkar in one of her interviews that was historically wrong and was instead meant for Jyotiba Phule.

Sudha Kongara pens apology against her factually incorrect statement

On July 27, 2024, Sudha Kongara dropped a public apology on X (formerly Twitter) after confusing Jyotiba Phule with Veer Savarkar. Amid facing massive backlash from the netizens, she apologized for her ignorance and said, “I apologise. For my ignorance. At seventeen, when I was just led into the world of women’s studies and I heard this anecdote from my teacher, I didn’t fact check. I should have . As a student of History and rigorous research, I should have delved deeper.”

Moving forward in her note, Sudha clarified that her mistake was unintentional and did not carry any mal-intent or disrespect. Highlighting how she would now ensure to do proper fact checking before mentioning anything in her interviews, the filmmaker remarked, “I promise to not give interviews anymore without checking my facts . I thank everyone who corrected me. Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule - forever respect. #VivalaRevolucion!”

Sudha Kongara’s incorrect statement that went viral

For the uninitiated, Sudha had talked about women’s education and had remarked how Veer Savarkar, one of the pioneer policy reformers of the country, encouraged his wife to study and supported her, while everyone in his village differed from doing so.

However, the filmmaker was wrong in her remark, and it was Jyotiba Phule and not Veer Savarkar who had supported the education of his wife, Savitribai Phule, thereby taking a revolutionary step in history. This was the reason she faced backlash on the internet.

Sudha Kongara’s work front

At the moment, Sudha Kongara gained massive attention with her latest release, Sarfira, starring Akshay Kumar. The film was an official remake of the Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru. Sarfira received rave reviews at the box-office and was a hit.

Meanwhile, Sudha is in talks to collaborate with the actor Sivakarthikeyan on the latter’s 25th film. On the other hand, there was buzz about the director working with Suriya, but there has been no official confirmation of the same as of yet.

