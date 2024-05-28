Taylor Swift Says She Left Her 'Heart In Lisbon' In A Sweet Post; Thanks Fans For Making Her Feel 'At Home'

Taylor Swift stopped at Lisbon, Portugal recently for the Eras Tour and it seems like she can’t get enough of the city. Through a post on Instagram, Swift penned a heartfelt note for Lisbon and its audience, thanking them for their support throughout the two nights that the songstress held the concert.

Taylor Swift recalls first experience in Lisbon, Portugal

“It’s official, I left my 🤍 in Lisbon,” declared Swift in the caption, who then went on to mention that this was her first visit to the country and the audience made her feel like “I was right at home.” Credit where credit is due- Swift acknowledged the lot of fans who flung to the stadium to attend her concert and sang with her the 3-hour-long setlist, which now includes tracks from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. “The overwhelming love and passion and hands in the air and dancing and how you screamed every lyric!!” Swift mentioned.

The hitmaker ended the note with “Muito obrigada,” which is Portuguese for thank you very much.

While this marked her first time playing in Portugal, the Fortnight singer expressed in a speech during this show that she wished she could bring all her previous tours to Lisbon. Swift had toured for her previous albums like Red, Speak Now, and Reputation. As Deadline noted, she gushed about her time in Lisbon, expressing how the audience made her feel at ease, noting that she would just get so distracted by the crowd eventually forgetting what she has to do next.

Taylor Swift's next stop: Madrid, Spain

Swift’s ultra-successful has reached its European leg now. Now that she had concluded her two nights in Portugal, she would be headed to Madrid, Spain. The Eras Tour is an ode to all of Swift’s past work, which she goes on to revisit, one era at a time. The most recent addition to her body of work is The Tortured Poets Department, an autobiographical album with a poetic touch. Fans have looked for easter eggs in the songs since the album’s release, and many have found the references from the singer’s past relationships with actor Joe Alwyn, the 1975 frontman Matty Healy as well as her current beau and NFL star Travis Kelce.



