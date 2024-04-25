Dreamworks Animation's latest project, The Wild Robot, starring Lupita Nyong'o and Pedro Pascal, is generating excitement among fans.

Originally slated to hit theaters on September 20, 2024, the film will now premiere a week later on September 27, 2024. This adjustment allows The Wild Robot to distance itself from Paramount's animated feature, Transformers One, which recently secured the September 20 slot. Here's everything you need to know about the movie.

What is the movie The Wild Robot about?

Dreamworks Animation has experienced its share of ups and downs in recent years, but with the success of 'Orion and the Dark' on Netflix, the studio appears to be on an upward trajectory. The Wild Robot, with its unique storyline and breathtaking animation, could be another success for the studio.

The Wild Robot tells the tale of ROZZUM unit 7134, affectionately known as Roz, a robot stranded on an uninhabited island who learns to adapt to her new environment. Over time, she forges bonds with the island's wildlife and nurtures an orphaned gosling.

The official synopsis of the movie read, "The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, “Roz” for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The film is based on Peter Brown's bestselling book of the same name, which has since spawned a trilogy including The Wild Robot Escapes and The Wild Robot Protects.

The Wild Robot movie maker and star cast

Director Chris Sanders, renowned for his work on hit films like How to Train Your Dragon and The Croods, returns to animation with The Wild Robot, aiming to deliver a heartfelt and visually striking film.

In addition to Nyong'o, the star-studded voice cast includes Pedro Pascal, Catherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor, and Stephanie Hsu. The film also features the talents of Mark Hamill, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames.

Dystopian science-fiction films seldom present such a lively, scenic, and heartwarming portrayal of nature. However, judging by the initial official trailer for the film, viewers can anticipate precisely that from this family adventure. Watch the trailer of The Wild Robot here;

ALSO READ: 'Her Quality Was Just Being': Taylor Swift's Elementary School Teachers Think Back to Pop Star's Student Days