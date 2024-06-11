Joe Jonas has always been in the news, whether it was for his divorce with ex-wife Sophie Turner or his ex-girlfriend Stormi Bree. After five months of dating, Joe Jonas and model Stormi Bree called it quits. However, it now looks like Joe has already moved on and might be already seeing someone.

Joe Jonas reportedly spotted getting cozy with a mysterious woman

According to TMZ, Joe Jonas was spotted spending time cuddling up with an unknown brunette while on a romantic vacation in Athens. According to their body language, the Jonas Brothers member and the mystery woman are clearly past the talking stage as they enjoy the Greek sunlight on the beach. The singer looked deeply infatuated with her.

As per the reports, a bare-chested Joe was seen hugging the beach bum, and she looked gorgeous in a white cap and blue one-piece bikini. TMZ was able to obtain more PDA pictures between them; JJ and the woman were seen holding hands, and when they entered the pool, the woman showed him some playful affection.

Joe Jonas recently spotted with Demi Moore

It was reported last week that Joe, who is 27 years younger than Demi, had been in touch with the newly single woman. PageSix reported that the actress was spotted having lunch with Joe at the Hotel du Cap in Antibes, France. Furthermore, Joe surprised everyone by performing at the Cannes amFAR Gala, which Demi hosted. He was playing Cake by the Ocean, and she was seen swinging her hips to it.

Joe Jonas split with Bree Stormi

Bree entered the picture soon after it was announced in September 2023 that Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, were divorcing. It was first reported earlier this month about his split from Stormi, whom he dated previously. They only began dating in early 2024, so their love was fleeting, to put it mildly. Nevertheless, they made the most of it, taking vacations to Los Cabos and Australia.

