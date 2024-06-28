Who Is John Farnham? All About The Singer Who Left Celine Dion In Awe

The name Celine Dion is held high in the music industry, thanks to the singer’s powerful and technically skilled vocals. Often regarded as the Queen of Power Ballads, Dion has delivered several hit tracks throughout her successful career.

But the Queen herself was left amazed by the vocals of the Aussie singer, John Farnham. Here’s all you need to know about John Farnham, the singer who impressed Celine Dion.

Everything to know about John Farnham

John Farnham, born on July 1, 1949, is an Australian singer who started his musical career as a teen pop idol. Eventually, he shifted his career as an adult contemporary singer and delivered multiple solo hits. He even replaced Glenn Shorrock to become the lead singer of Little River Band from 1982 to 1985.

In 1986, he delivered his career’s most successful song, You're the Voice, which went ahead and dominated the Australian single charts and is often regarded as the unofficial anthem of Australia. His album Whispering Jack topped the list for consecutive 25 weeks, becoming the highest-selling album in Australia by an Australian local.

The now 74-year-old musician has been honored with multiple accolades including awards like Australian of the Year and was even inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame. Farnham married his wife, Jillian Billman on 11 April 1973, and raised two sons together. The singer faced multiple health challenges and is suffering from tinnitus and hearing loss. In 2022, he underwent treatment for his cancer diagnosis and was subsequently able to beat it.

Celine Dion on John Farnham

Celine Dion’s recently released documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, which covers Dion’s life traveling across her tumultuous time including her husband’s death and her struggles to sing again amid the stiff-person syndrome (SPS). During the documentary, the singer revealed that she loved the voice of John Farnham for its "hoarseness" and wished to “be more rock and roll" like him.

Dion went on and revealed her admiration for Farnham, as she complemented the Aussie singer’s powerful vocals. "I did not discover John Farnham, but I wished I did. But when I heard John Farnham, I was flipping because he had a power that broke the radio," The Power of Love singer shared. “When I first heard John his voice was incredible and so emotional."

Later in the clip, she can be seen deciding the song list for her Asian Australian tour, revealing how badly she wanted to include Farnham's mega-hit, You're The Voice, in her setlist. The video featured a clip of Dion and Farnham performing on stage in 2018, as Dion at present got overwhelmed with emotion.

"I never thought that I was going to sing it with him," she exclaimed. "It's prophetic that I performed '[You're] the Voice' with him, then I lost my voice. He's one of my favorite singers of all time. And I just will never forget the gift that he gave me (of singing it)."

Adding further Dion expressed that if ever manages to pull herself on stage then she would love to sing the song, Help, especially dedicated to John Farnham. Dion’s documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

