Top 9 Popular Amy Adams Movies On Netflix: From Justice League To Arrival

Amy Adams is a versatile actress known for her captivating performances across various genres. With a career spanning decades, Adams has showcased her talent in numerous acclaimed films. From enchanting audiences as a fairy-tale princess in Enchanted to delivering powerful dramatic roles in Doubt and Arrival, she consistently impresses with her depth and range. Adams' versatility shines through in each role, earning her critical acclaim and multiple award nominations, solidifying her status as one of Hollywood's most talented and beloved actresses.

Top 9 Amy Adams’ Movies on Netflix

Big Eyes (January 9, 2015)

In the film Big Eyes, Amy Adams portrays Margaret Keane, a talented artist whose paintings of wide-eyed children become a sensation in the 1950s and 1960s. Despite her remarkable artistic abilities, Margaret's work is initially attributed to her husband, Walter Keane, played by Christoph Waltz, who takes credit for her creations. As Margaret's paintings garner widespread acclaim, she struggles to assert her own identity and claim recognition for her art. Amy Adams delivers a nuanced and poignant performance, capturing Margaret's journey of empowerment and self-discovery in the face of artistic exploitation and societal expectations. Her portrayal is both captivating and emotionally resonant.

The Fighter (December 6, 2010)

The Fighter is a gripping sports drama film directed by David O. Russell, released in 2010. The film follows the real-life story of professional boxer Micky Ward, played by Mark Wahlberg, and his tumultuous relationship with his family, particularly his older half-brother, Dicky Eklund, portrayed by Christian Bale. Amy Adams stars as Charlene Fleming, Micky's tough and supportive girlfriend, who encourages him to break free from his family's influence and pursue his boxing career independently. Adams delivers a compelling performance, imbuing Charlene with strength, resilience, and unwavering loyalty. Her portrayal adds depth to the film's exploration of family dynamics, redemption, and the pursuit of one's dreams.

Justice League (November 17, 2017)

Justice League is a superhero film released in 2017, directed by Zack Snyder. Amy Adams stars in the film as Lois Lane, a fearless journalist and love interest of Clark Kent, also known as Superman, played by Henry Cavill. As a key member of the ensemble cast, Adams brings depth and humanity to her role, portraying Lois as a determined and compassionate character who stands by Superman's side in the battle against supervillains threatening Earth. Adams' performance adds emotional weight to the film, highlighting Lois Lane's importance not only as a love interest but also as a symbol of hope and resilience in the face of adversity.

Hillbilly Elegy (November 11, 2020)

Hillbilly Elegy is a drama film released in 2020, directed by Ron Howard. Amy Adams stars in the film as Bev Vance, a troubled mother grappling with addiction and family dynamics in rural Appalachia. Portraying a complex and deeply flawed character, Adams delivers a raw and powerful performance, capturing Bev's struggles with substance abuse and her tumultuous relationship with her son, J.D. Vance, played by Gabriel Basso. Through her nuanced portrayal, Adams brings depth and empathy to Bev's character, shedding light on the challenges faced by working-class families and the resilience required to overcome adversity in pursuit of a better life.

Nocturnal Animals (November 23, 2016)

Nocturnal Animals is a psychological thriller released in 2016, directed by Tom Ford. In the film, Amy Adams plays the role of Susan Morrow, a successful art gallery owner who receives a manuscript from her ex-husband, Edward Sheffield, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. As Susan reads Edward's novel, she becomes consumed by its dark and unsettling story, which parallels their past relationship. Amy Adams delivers a haunting and introspective performance, capturing Susan's inner turmoil and regrets as she confronts the consequences of her past actions. Adams' portrayal adds layers of complexity to the film, exploring themes of guilt, redemption, and the blurred lines between reality and fiction.

Vice (December 25, 2018)

Vice is a biographical comedy-drama film released in 2018, directed by Adam McKay. In the film, Amy Adams portrays Lynne Cheney, the wife of former Vice President Dick Cheney, played by Christian Bale. Adams delivers a commanding performance as Lynne, capturing her intelligence, ambition, and influence in shaping her husband's political career. Through her portrayal, Adams highlights Lynne's complex relationship with power and her unwavering support for Cheney's political aspirations. Adams' nuanced performance adds depth to the film, offering insight into the dynamics of one of the most powerful couples in American politics.

The Woman in the Window (May 14, 2021)

The Woman in the Window is a psychological thriller film released in 2021, directed by Joe Wright. In the film, Amy Adams stars as Anna Fox, an agoraphobic psychologist who spends her days observing her neighbors from the windows of her New York City brownstone. When Anna witnesses a disturbing event in the home across the street, her life takes a dark and twisted turn as she becomes entangled in a web of secrets and deception. Amy Adams delivers a captivating performance, portraying Anna with depth and vulnerability as she navigates paranoia and reality in her quest for the truth. Adams' portrayal adds suspense and intensity to the film, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Arrival (September 2, 2016)

Arrival is a science fiction film released in 2016, directed by Denis Villeneuve. In the film, Amy Adams portrays Dr. Louise Banks, a linguist recruited by the military to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors who have arrived on Earth. As Dr. Banks attempts to decipher the aliens' language and intentions, she grapples with her own personal grief and experiences profound revelations about time, language, and humanity's place in the universe. Amy Adams delivers a mesmerizing performance, capturing Dr. Banks' intelligence, empathy, and emotional depth as she navigates the complexities of first contact. Adams' portrayal adds emotional resonance to the film, elevating it beyond the typical sci-fi genre fare into a thought-provoking exploration of communication and connection.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (March 25, 2016)

In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a superhero film released in 2016 and directed by Zack Snyder, Amy Adams reprises her role as Lois Lane, the intrepid journalist and love interest of Superman. As the film delves into the conflict between Batman and Superman, Lois plays a pivotal role in uncovering the truth behind the escalating tensions and confronting the forces threatening the world. Amy Adams brings depth and authenticity to her portrayal of Lois Lane, showcasing her tenacity, intelligence, and unwavering support for Superman amidst the chaos and turmoil. Adams' performance adds emotional resonance to the film, grounding the superhero spectacle in human drama and relationships.

Man of Steel (June 14, 2013)

In Man of Steel, a superhero film released in 2013 and directed by Zack Snyder, Amy Adams stars as Lois Lane, the fearless journalist determined to uncover the truth about the mysterious figure known as Superman. As Superman grapples with his identity and destiny, Lois becomes entangled in his journey, forming a deep connection with the alien superhero. Amy Adams delivers a compelling performance as Lois Lane, capturing her intelligence, bravery, and unwavering pursuit of justice. Adams' portrayal adds depth and humanity to the film, grounding the epic superhero story in relatable characters and emotional resonance.

