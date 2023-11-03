Top 10 best vampire shows of all time to binge watch; that have even higher ratings than Vampire Diaries

The supernatural world of vampires, werewolves, and witches is the talk of intrigue and the most fun to watch for fans of all time. Fantasy shows like Vampire Diaries and its sequel The Originals have just made us swoon over them and tempted to watch more of such shows.

Well, guess what these shows aren't the only one of the best vampire shows ever made. Here's the list of the best vampire shows of all time that are rated even more than Vampire Diaries. Checkout!

Top 10 best vampire shows of all time

Kolchak: The Night Stalker (1998)

This classic vampire show aired on ABC from 1974-1975. It stars W. Lyle Richardson, Simon Oakland, Jack Grinnage, and Ruth McDevitt. The show revolved around wire service reporter Carl Kolchak, played by Darren McGavin. Kolchak delved into perplexing crimes with rather unconventional explanations, often involving the supernatural or elements of science fiction, such as extraordinary creatures. The series itself came after two television movies, The Night Stalker in 1972 and The Night Strangler in 1973. Even though the series ran for just one season, it quickly garnered a devoted following and has continued to be a syndication favorite, maintaining its popularity.

IMDb - 8.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes - 100%

CASTLEVANIA: NOCTURNE (2023)

Castlevania: Nocturne is an American adult animated series that falls into the dark fantasy action genre. It's available for streaming and was created and written by Clive Bradley, with Kevin Kolde serving as the producer for Netflix. This series stands as both a spin-off and an independent sequel to the earlier animated show Castlevania.

It takes its inspiration from the Japanese video game series of the same name by Konami and is loosely based on Castlevania: Rondo of Blood (1993) and its follow-up, Symphony of the Night (1997), while also drawing from story elements found in Harmony of Dissonance (2002). The inaugural season, comprising eight episodes, made its debut on September 28, 2023, and it garnered generally favorable reviews from critics. In October 2023, the series received the green light for a second season.

IMDb - 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes - 100%

Interview with the Vampire (2022)

Interview with the Vampire is an American gothic horror television series developed by Rolin Jones for AMC. It draws its inspiration from the 1976 novel of the same title and incorporates elements from Anne Rice's The Vampire Chronicles. The synopsis of the film read, "In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac lives in Dubai and seeks to tell the story of his life or afterlife to renowned journalist Daniel Molloy. Beginning in early 20th-century New Orleans, Louis' story follows his relationship with the vampire Lestat du Lioncourt and their formed family, including teen fledgling Claudia. Together, the vampire family endures immortality in New Orleans and beyond. As the interview continues in Dubai, Molloy discovers the truths beneath Louis' story."

Advertisement

IMDb - 7.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes - 98%

ALSO READ: The Vampire Diaries: Top 5 reasons why fans ship Caroline with Niklaus instead of Stefan

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (2019)

Adapted from the feature film of the same name created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows offers a documentary-style peek into the nightly routines of four vampires who have coexisted for centuries in Staten Island, New York. The show stars, Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen, Mark Proksch

At the helm of this peculiar group is Nandor the Relentless, a formidable warrior and conqueror hailing from the Ottoman Empire. Alongside him is the British vampire, Laszlo, who exudes a charming yet rogue-like persona, reveling in mischief and lavish gatherings. He takes particular delight in witnessing Nandor's frequent misadventures.

IMDb - 8.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes - 97%

CASTLEVANIA (2017)

Castlevania is an American adult animated action series for Netflix, brought to life by Warren Ellis. Inspired by the beloved video game series, this anime-style show immerses viewers in a dark medieval fantasy. The story revolves around Trevor Belmont, the last surviving member of the dishonored Belmont clan, who embarks on a mission to protect Eastern Europe from the impending doom wrought by the formidable Vlad Dracula Tepes. As Dracula, along with his army of vampires, gears up to cleanse the world of humanity, Belmont finds himself with a newfound group of unlikely allies. Together, they race against time to discover a way to rescue mankind from the wrath of the grief-stricken Dracula. The series features talented actors, including Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandra Reynoso, Jessica Brown Findlay, and Rila Fukushima.

IMDb - 8.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes - 94%

SUPERNATURAL (2005)

Supernatural is an American dark fantasy drama series conceived by Eric Kripke. This chilling show leads viewers through the exhilarating yet spine-tingling adventures of two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, who navigate an increasingly ominous world while pursuing supernatural beings.

Haunted by the loss of their mother to a supernatural entity, the brothers were groomed by their father to become hunters, dedicated to tracking and confronting mysterious and demonic creatures. Amidst violent memories and secrets that could strain their bond, Sam and Dean take on the task of investigating all the things that emerge from the shadows at night. With familiar methods and alliances turning unreliable, the brothers must rely on each other to confront new adversaries. The series features a talented cast including Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Alexander Calvert, and Mark A. Sheppard.

Advertisement

IMDb - 8.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes - 93%

PENNY DREADFUL (2014)

Penny Dreadful is a horror drama series crafted for Showtime and Sky, with its creation credited to John Logan, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Sam Mendes. The show reimagines well-known literary figures such as Dr. Frankenstein and Dorian Gray, offering a fresh perspective by delving into their backstories within the framework of a psychological thriller set in the shadowy corners of Victorian London.

The narrative centers around Sir Malcolm, an intrepid explorer who has suffered the loss of his daughter at the hands of the city's menacing creatures. Driven by the need to recover her and rectify past misdeeds, he joins forces with the enigmatic clairvoyant Vanessa Ives. Together, they enlist the aid of the charming American, Ethan Chandler, in their quest to rescue Sir Malcolm's daughter and confront the various supernatural entities. Notably, Sam Mendes, an Oscar winner renowned for American Beauty, is among the show's executive producers. The series stars accomplished actors such as Timothy Dalton, Eva Green, Josh Hartnett, Reeve Carney, and Billie Piper.

IMDb - 8.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes - 91%

PREACHER (2016)

Preacher is an American supernatural adventure series created by Sam Catlin, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen for AMC, featuring a cast including Dominic Cooper, Joseph Gilgun, and Ruth Negga. The show draws its inspiration from the comic book series Preacher, crafted by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon and originally published under DC Comics' Vertigo imprint.

The story revolves around Jesse Custer, a former outlaw who returns to his hometown in West Texas to fulfill a promise to his late father by taking over the family church. However, Jesse's mission takes a bizarre turn when his body becomes the vessel for a mysterious force, granting him an extraordinary and unconventional power. Alongside his wild and fiery ex-girlfriend Tulip and the adventurous Irish vagabond Cassidy, this preacher-in-training embarks on a quest to locate God in a world teeming with characters of both divine and diabolical natures, as well as everything in between.

IMDb - 7.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes - 87%

MIDNIGHT MASS (2021)

Midnight Mass is an American gothic supernatural horror miniseries available for streaming. It was both created and directed by Mike Flanagan and features a cast that includes Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Hamish Linklater, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, and Henry Thomas.

Advertisement

The story centers on a young man who returns to his secluded hometown on Crockett Island after spending four years in prison due to a fatal drunk-driving incident. His aim is to rebuild his life in this isolated community. His return coincides with the arrival of a mysterious and charismatic young priest, who begins to breathe new life into the town's fading faith. However, the priest's actions soon exacerbate the divisions within the community, and the small town experiences a series of enigmatic and unsettling events.

IMDb - 7.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes - 87%

Being Human (2008)

Being Human is a British television series that falls within the realm of supernatural comedy-drama. It was brought to life by creator and writer Toby Whithouse and made its debut on BBC Three in 2009. The core concept of "Being Human" revolves around the coexistence of various types of supernatural beings alongside humans, each with their own level of threat. In this world, three supernatural individuals make a unique choice—they opt to live within human society rather than separate from it. These three characters strive, to the best of their ability, to lead regular human lives, despite the challenges and dangers that come with their extraordinary circumstances. They perpetually face the looming threats of exposure and persecution, encounter pressures from other supernatural entities, and grapple with the complications that arise from their attempts to reconcile their true natures with their desire for a semblance of normalcy.

Advertisement

IMDb 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes - 77%

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Ashley's confession related to Tucker or the Abbott family?