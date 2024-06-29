Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She's Going To Stay Home For 40 Days After Welcoming Her Baby; See Why

Kourtney Kardashian, well-known from the reality TV series The Kardashians, has made headlines again, this time for her decision to stay home for a significant period after welcoming her newborn baby boy, Rocky Thirteen.

Kourtney Kardashian's parenting journey: 40 Days home stay revealed

In a recent episode of the show, Kourtney, alongside her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, opened up about her choice to stay indoors for what she described as 40 days. This decision, she explained, is rooted in cultural practices observed by many where new mothers stay at home for an extended period post-birth to allow their bodies time to heal and to bond closely with their newborns.

"Can you believe you are a mom of four?" Kim asked Kourtney during the conversation. Kourtney, reflecting on her motherhood journey, replied affirmatively, expressing both the joys and challenges of raising her children.

The discussion turned to parenting styles, with Kim sharing her thoughts on being stricter from the beginning with her own children. Kourtney, however, emphasized her preference for attachment parenting, a philosophy that promotes continuous closeness between parent and child, especially during the early months of life.

"I'm really into attachment parenting," Kourtney explained in a confessional moment on the show. "I really don't separate from him. I love being at home right now, like my time is dedicated to taking care of my baby and bonding with him."

The conversation on the show was not without its light-hearted moments. Khloé, surprised by Kourtney's plan, jokingly asked if she was planning to stay home for 40 days and 40 nights. Kourtney's response showed her commitment to this practice as a personal choice to prioritize her baby's well-being and her own recovery.

Advertisement

Outside of the show, Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, shared a glimpse of their family life on social media. They reposted a photo taken by Travis' daughter, Alabama Luella, featuring Kourtney cuddling baby Rocky during what appeared to be a moment of family travel. The image captured a serene family scene, underscoring their bond amidst their busy lives.

Kourtney's decision to stay home resonates with many new mothers who also choose to follow cultural traditions or personal preferences regarding postpartum care and bonding with their infants. It highlights the diversity of approaches to parenting and the importance of self-care during the early stages of motherhood.

As Kourtney and Travis navigate parenthood together, their public sharing of family moments continues to engage their fans and followers. The couple's openness about their parenting journey, including Kourtney's dedication to staying home initially after childbirth, provides a glimpse into their lives beyond the glamour of Hollywood.

Advertisement

Inside Kourtney Kardashian's 40 days home stay post-baby rocky

New episodes of The Kardashians air weekly, offering viewers further insights into Kourtney's life as a mother of four and her evolving family dynamics. The show, available on Hulu, chronicles not only the personal milestones of the Kardashian family but also their reflections on modern parenting and family traditions.

Kourtney Kardashian's decision to stay home for 40 days after welcoming baby Rocky demonstrates her commitment to both her child's well-being and her own recovery, sparking conversations about parenting practices and cultural influences in today's society.