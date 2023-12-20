Why did Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato not get along in their Disney days? Exploring their relationship throughout the years
Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato's friendship has stood the test of time, with Lovato recently expressing her admiration for Cyrus. Here is the timeline of their friendship.
Demi Lovato recently opened up about her friendship with Miley Cyrus. Although Lovato and Cyrus have been friends for several years, they have not always had a smooth relationship. As both were Disney stars, they were often pitted against each other, but their friendship has proved the saying "actresses can't be best friends" wrong.
Timeline of Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus's friendship over the years
Harpers Bazaar cover magazine May issue revealed who Lovato keeps up with from her Disney days. The Camp Rock star said, "I talk to Miley [Cyrus]. She's awesome, and I love her to death and always will and always have. But I think she's kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with." The two stars also recently chatted on Miley Cyrus' new Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded.
Their friendship, which started around 2009, was evident when Lovato appeared for the premiere of Hanna Montana in 2009. Soon, in 2011, Lovato was struggling with eating disorders and substance abuse, and she got Cryus's support at the time. Lovato was seen praising Cyrus at the time, saying, "Miley sent me a Christmas present, and that meant a lot to me because I didn't get Christmas presents in there."
Lovato talked about her not-so-perfect friendship with Cyrus in a 2012 interview, where she said they have a love-hate relationship. "No matter how many times we fight, we will always be in each others' lives; Miley and I are very strong-headed, so when we fight, it's brutal, and we're like, 'We're never going to be friends again!' Then two days later, we're like, 'I love you and I miss you!'"
Bitter-sweet friendship of Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus
Demi Lovato decided to become completely sober in 2014. She wanted to surround herself with people who shared the same lifestyle as hers. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus was still partying hard. In 2017, Lovato and the Hannah Montana star coincidentally released their albums on the same day. They congratulated each other on the accomplishment.
In 2020, both the stars were seen on Instagram Live, and Lovato spoke her heart out about their friendship. She said, "I feel like you've always been such a light and that's why we connected at 14, We connected then because we just saw something in each other. Maybe it was because of spirituality or maybe it was just our hearts."
ALSO READ: Who has Demi Lovato dated in past? Exploring singer’s love life as she announces engagement with Jordan Lutes
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: 'There is never final draft of script', Prithviraj Sukumaran shares how Prashanth Neel makes films
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘A Role To Die For’; Calls it ‘Huge Canvas Film’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Can Prithviraj Sukumaran direct Salaar? He says, 'My version would be different, but not better'
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened