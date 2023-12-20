Why did Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato not get along in their Disney days? Exploring their relationship throughout the years

Demi Lovato recently opened up about her friendship with Miley Cyrus. Although Lovato and Cyrus have been friends for several years, they have not always had a smooth relationship. As both were Disney stars, they were often pitted against each other, but their friendship has proved the saying "actresses can't be best friends" wrong.

Timeline of Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus's friendship over the years

Harpers Bazaar cover magazine May issue revealed who Lovato keeps up with from her Disney days. The Camp Rock star said, "I talk to Miley [Cyrus]. She's awesome, and I love her to death and always will and always have. But I think she's kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with." The two stars also recently chatted on Miley Cyrus' new Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded.

Their friendship, which started around 2009, was evident when Lovato appeared for the premiere of Hanna Montana in 2009. Soon, in 2011, Lovato was struggling with eating disorders and substance abuse, and she got Cryus's support at the time. Lovato was seen praising Cyrus at the time, saying, "Miley sent me a Christmas present, and that meant a lot to me because I didn't get Christmas presents in there."

Lovato talked about her not-so-perfect friendship with Cyrus in a 2012 interview, where she said they have a love-hate relationship. "No matter how many times we fight, we will always be in each others' lives; Miley and I are very strong-headed, so when we fight, it's brutal, and we're like, 'We're never going to be friends again!' Then two days later, we're like, 'I love you and I miss you!'"

Bitter-sweet friendship of Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus

Demi Lovato decided to become completely sober in 2014. She wanted to surround herself with people who shared the same lifestyle as hers. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus was still partying hard. In 2017, Lovato and the Hannah Montana star coincidentally released their albums on the same day. They congratulated each other on the accomplishment.

In 2020, both the stars were seen on Instagram Live, and Lovato spoke her heart out about their friendship. She said, "I feel like you've always been such a light and that's why we connected at 14, We connected then because we just saw something in each other. Maybe it was because of spirituality or maybe it was just our hearts."

