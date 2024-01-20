Why Does Erika Jayne Want Andy Cohen To Rip Apart Kyle Richards? The Reality Star Explains

Erika Jayne wants Andy Cohen to rip apart Kyle Richards , especially when they do the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion next week.

Erika has come up with a different side of herself this season and surprised all RHOBH fans. She won’t have much to address questions for at the reunion.

However, except her, not every other cast member, along with Kylie Richards, has hot topics to talk about.

In season 13, the show has focused heavily on Kyle’s troubled marriage with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her friendship with the country singer Morgan Wade.

When Erika decided to visit Watch What Happens Live, She and Andy enjoyed it like a friend and spelt tea about the upcoming reunion show.

Though Erika won’t be in the hot seat for once because of her new attitude, she has a message for her pal Kyle to be in the line of Andy’s fire.

Erika Jayne spills the beans at RHOBH Season 13 Reunion: Here’s What She Has to Say!

The Real Housewives of Miami star Dr. Nicole Martin talked about Lisa Hochstein discussing her divorce on the WWHL show. Nichole also acknowledged that if women are going to share about their personal lives, then Lisa’s divorce is a current one that she is openly discussing on the show.

The conversation flowed up, leading Erika to ask Andy what it specifically meant for the Beverly Hills ladies, especially Kyle and Mauricio. Andy defended Kyle, saying she spoke more on WWHL, but Erika was concerned about the upcoming reunion.

The reunion show is filming next Friday, and Erika wants Kyle to go through the same security she faced in the past years. She told Andy, “As somebody who got eviscerated, I would like to see everybody get the same treatment.” Andy took it on a serious note because Erika seemed determined about it.

She also added, “I love her. She’s a friend of mine. But fair is fair.”

The host laughed anyway but agreed because Erika’s serious expressions indicated she wanted tough questions to be asked of people during the reunion show.

Oh no, that’s not enough. There’s more to come from Erika about the reunion and her friend Kyle.

Erika Jayne discusses the Season 13 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Last week, When Erika spoke with Entertainment Tonight, she discussed more about the reunion, including who is more involved and who had the most to answer for when the season ends.

“Not me, and I am really happy about it,” she said before adding, “I think that you know, I’m sure Andy’s going to press Kyle. I think Kyle is going to have a tough time this year.”

Whatever thoughts she has expressed on Kyle and the reunion, Erika still has her friends to stand with her, no matter what.

Per the Monsters and Critics' previous reports, Kyle criticised Mauricio’s behaviour with women, and Erika and other RHOBH women supported her.

Now Erika Jayne has tightened her seat belt and is ready for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion since she won’t be entertaining questions round in the hot seat.

