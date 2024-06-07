Will Smith Mentions THIS Reason For Hollywood Films Struggling At Box Office

Have we all felt the same? We used to see some box office hits in Hollywood a few years back. But has Hollywood lost the spark? We have seen some much-hyped movies in the last couple of years facing box office failure.

Just a few days ago, director Denis Villeneuve expressed his disappointment that even after many days since the release of his latest film Dune 2, it still dominates the box office. And now, Oscar-winning actor Will Smith, who has made a comeback with Bad Boys: Ride or Die, has discussed the reasons behind Hollywood's stagnant box office performance lately.

Will Smith discusses box office struggle in Hollywood

Hollywood Studios discovered that 20% of moviegoers stopped going to theaters after the pandemic. This had a noticeable impact on the box office, especially in 2023 when several major studios felt the effects. Movies like the latest Mission Impossible, Madame Web, and Furiosa, as well as The Fall Guy, all fell short of expectations.

Amidst that, Men In Black actor Will Smith who has given some box office hits in his career so far talked about why it’s happening in the entertainment industry.

While promoting his latest flick Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Smith in a recent interview discussed the changing dynamics of Hollywood and the faltering box office situation of some films.

Smith believes, one important issue that Hollywood is facing today is the tough competition from quality TV shows. And he thinks, nowadays, it is becoming more challenging to bring audiences to theaters when they can enjoy the same high-quality product sitting on their couch at home.

According to Smith, while the definition of a hit has remained relatively unchanged, achieving one has become tougher. He mentioned, "The definition of a hit is still pretty much the same. Essentially, it’s just harder to get one." This reflects a shift in audience behavior and preferences.

Smith highlighted the point that previously, audiences came to theaters and filmmakers even found it easier to lure them by adding some action-packed scenes with explosions and sarcasm. But in the present scenario, this approach no longer gives them the surety of a hit film.

Smith emphasized that there is now a higher demand for certain types of films that can entice people to leave their homes. He acknowledged, "And television is so good, there are things that people just aren’t going to leave their house for. There’s definitely a higher demand for a certain type of film for people to leave their homes." This underscores the need for Hollywood to innovate and create unique cinematic experiences that can draw audiences away from their screens.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die box office prediction

Will Smith made his return to the fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise. The movie has been released and running successfully.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is expected to start its global box office collection with USD 75 million+ this opening weekend. Will Smith’s R-rated outing could have the second-best domestic opening, per Deadline, as it is expected to bring in around $40 million from the United States and Canada, and $35 million from abroad markets.

This film marks Will Smith's return to the big screen after the infamous Oscar-slap incident. This installment comes after four years following its previous film; Bad Boys for Life, which enjoyed the box office with USD 62 million in its debut and became the highest-grossing installment in the franchise with USD 206 million domestically and USD 426 million globally.

