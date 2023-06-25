Yellowstone actress Kelly Reilly opens up about her Beth Dutton role: I don’t want to play that again

Kelly Reilly quickly became a fan favorite with her portrayal as Beth Dutton in Yellowstone. Beth is the eldest daughter of the Dutton family’s patriarch – John Dutton. Known for her sarcastic remarks and sharp wit, Beth is also quite ambitious and intelligent.

Recently, Reilly opened up about her role of Beth Dutton in Yellowstone. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kelly Reilly talks about her Yellowstone role

Kelly Reilly admitted that ever since she played the role of Beth Dutton in Yellowstone, she has been getting many scripts for the similar role. During an interview with Looper, the actress said, “Obviously I play Beth Dutton and people like it. So I’m inundated with very feisty, strong, violent type women. But I don’t want to play that again." She reveals that she does not like doing the same role twice.

Reilly has also talked about the challenges that she faced while filming for Yellowstone. The actress reflected on the time when she had to shoot a scene with real wolves. She said, “The crew said, don’t worry. We’ve got these invisible pieces of cord so if they do run at you, that will trip them.” The Yellowstone star said that despite her apprehension, she knew that it would be good for the overall series. Reilly also said that her confidence had grown with each season of Yellowstone.

Kelly Reilly believes in keeping her family life as private as possible and avoids public eyes by living in the countryside. The Yellowstone actress is very proud of her role in the series. She said, “It’s a powerful thing to be part of Yellowstone. People have adopted it as their show. I’m really proud of it.” Her other notable roles include Pride & Prejudice, Eden Lake, and Flight.

