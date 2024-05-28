Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok creates topicality survey record by becoming first-ever artist to top drama, non-drama categories

Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok is shining in both drama and non-drama categories, a rare feat after a decade. He has claimed the top spot for his role in Lovely Runner and his appearance on You Quiz On The Block.

A recent survey conducted by the Good Data Corporation in the fourth week of May examined the popularity of TV-OTT performers. The results revealed that Byeon Woo Seok, the star of Lovely Runner, topped the charts in both drama and non-drama categories. This marks the first time in the past decade that such a feat has been achieved in the Good Data Corporation's surveys.

The actor secured the top spot in the drama category for his role in Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon, while also claiming the leading position in the non-drama category for his appearance on the variety talk show You Quiz on the Block, hosted by industry veterans Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho.

The program You Quiz on the Block has attained the top ranking only twice, with this week being the second instance. This latest survey outcome reaffirms Byeon Woo Seok's status as a prominent figure in generating recent buzz and public interest. The cumulative topicality score of 34,471 points garnered by Byeon Woo Seok across both his dramatic and non-dramatic endeavors constituted 12.3% of the total topicality scores amassed by all actors in both categories throughout the previous week.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok, the charming actor from Lovely Runner, joined the cast of Running Man, sparking a notable 0.8% increase in viewer ratings from the previous week. This achievement marked a milestone for the show, reaching a 4% rating for the first time in about three months. His presence on the episode delighted both the main cast and the audience, highlighting his charm and widespread popularity.

Viewers couldn't get enough of Byeon Woo Seok's endearing charm, infectious humor, and captivating smile when he graced the show. His charisma and quick wit quickly won over the audience, making a lasting impact. Even his on-screen mother couldn't resist being enchanted by his striking looks on the episode.

