Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin’s upcoming rom-com drama Potato Research Institute kicks off filming; to be aired in 2025

Kang Tae Oh is returning to K-drama land after getting discharged from his military service. The actor is all set to lead the new rom-com Potato Research Institute (literal translation), co-starring actress Lee Sun Bin. As reports suggest, the drama has begun its filming schedule with the goal of airing in 2025.

Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin kickstart shooting schedule for Potato Research Institute

On May 29, a Korean media outlet reported that the cast and crew members of Potato Research Institute had finally kickstarted the full-scale shooting schedule. Reportedly, the drama is aiming for a release in the first half of 2025 on its original network tvN.

Since it will mark the male lead Kang Tae Oh’s first K-drama appearance since military discharge there’s a ton of expectation from the talented actor.

More about Potato Research Institute- Cast, crew, and plot

Potato Research Institute is expected to mold the romance and comedy genre in a perfect way to present a unique love story that revolves around a research center situated in a mountain valley.

Kang Tae Oh, known for Extraordinary Attorney Woo will transform into So Baek Ho in this drama. At a glance, his character appears to be someone from a romance novel. With fatal charm, a divine smile, and a euphonious voice, So Baek Ho can win over anyone. However, contrary to his charming appearance, he is someone who does well on his own and is not made for socializing.

On the other hand, actress Lee Sun Bin, known for the 2023 sitcom Boyhood will take on the role of Kim Mi Kyung, an assistant manager at the potato research center. Most people in her neighborhood think of her as an easy-going unemployed person. But in reality, she is a diligent researcher with 12 years of experience, working on a confidential project.

When So Baek Ho joins the organization as the new director, the veteran manager has issues with adjusting his new appointment. The two start with bickering all the time, but gradually become well-acquainted, with romance knocking at their doors.

Viewers can anticipate a refreshing love story from the Potato Research Institute. This drama is being helmed by Kang Il Soo, who previously directed Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung (2019), Solomon’s Injury (2016), and more well-made K-dramas.

Joining him is screenwriter Kim Ho Soo, who marks her third collaboration with the director following the dramas mentioned above.

