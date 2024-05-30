LE SSERAFIM prepping for brand new album following EASY release, says Source Music

LE SSERAFIM recently made many headlines with their debut Coachella performance. While the members’ live vocals received some mixed response, there’s no arguing, that the group became one of the very few groups to take the music festival's stage following BLACKPINK, Aespa, and 2NE1. According to reports, they are now preparing a brand-new album

LE SSERAFIM reportedly preparing for brand new album

On May 30, an exclusive report by a Korean media outlet revealed the statement given by LE SSERAFIM’s agency Source Music. Every Year, in May and June, the most popular K-pop groups keep busy holding concerts for university festivals.

However, this year, LE SSERAFIM was nowhere to be found in those fests. When Xports News asked the reason for their absence, Source Music delivered a brief response saying that the group is now working hard on a new album.

Though many details haven’t been revealed yet, fans can look forward to a new musical treat from LE SSERAFIM.

More about LE SSERAFIM's latest activities

Prior to their Coachella performance, LE SSERAFIM made their 2024 comeback with their third extended play EASY.

This album was well-received by the fans with EASY and Smart completely taking over the internet.

This album was well-received by the fans with EASY and Smart completely taking over the internet.

Following this release, in April, LE SSERAFIM made its Coachella Music and Arts Festival debut. The group performed on both weeks of this festival, accompanying ATEEZ, the first K-pop boy to attend Coachella, and another Korean rock band The Rose.

Their first week’s performance received a mixed response, with netizens criticizing their live vocals. However, in the second week, they returned to the Coachella stage with a massive improvement, proving why they are one of the leading girl groups right now.

More about LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM is a five-piece girl group launched by Source Music, a subsidiary of HYBE. In 2022, the group debuted with Huh Yunjin, Euncahe, Chaewon, Sakura, and Kazuha.

Some of their massive hits include UNFORGIVEN, ANTIFRAGILE, Smart, EASY, Perfect Night, FEARLESS, Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife, FEARNOT, Blue Flame, The Hydra, Impurities, and more.