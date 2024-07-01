US court rejects BTS' agency's request to reveal identity of X account defaming septet and LE SSERAFIM

HYBE had previously appealed to the US District Court to help reveal the identity of a defamatory X (previously Twitter) account that planned derogatory posts against artists BTS and LE SSERAFIM.

On July 1, 2024, however, it was revealed that the US court had denied the BTS agency’s request to reveal the identity of the defamatory Twitter account.

On July 1, 2024, the South Korean media outlet SeoulWire reported that HYBE’s appeal to reveal the identity of the defamatory Twitter (now X) account who was alleged they spread malicious rumors about BTS and LE SSERAFIM has been rejected by the US Court.

The alleged defamatory X account @guiltyarchive real identity will not be disclosed according to the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

HYBE had urged the US District Court for the Northern District of California to help in disclosing the real identity of the defamatory X account in May 2024. It was found that the above-mentioned X account had circulated false malicious information like they linked LE SSERAFIM to the disbandment of the girl group GFRIEND and suggested that BTS’ debut venue had questionable connections with Danworld.

