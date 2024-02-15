Lee Gi Kwang who is among the cast of the drama Marry My Husband, will not be able to attend the reward vacation. Due to the drama’s immense success across various platforms, it has been decided that the cast will be going on a vacation to celebrate it. However, Lee Gi Kwang, who plays one of the major roles in the drama and has made a huge contribution to making it successful, will not be joining the trip.

Lee Gi Kwang will not join the vacation with the Marry My Husband cast

The production team has revealed that the cast of the drama will be going to Vietnam for a vacation in celebration of the drama’s favourable result. The team will be travelling to the country in March. However, a core member of the cast, Lee Gi Kwang will be missing from the trip due to scheduling conflicts. The artist has already made commitments to prepare for his comeback with HIGHLIGHT in the same month.

Lee Gi Kwang plays the role of Baek Eun Ho in the series, who is Kang Ji Won’s handsome high school friend and a popular chef. He plays an integral part in the story that enhances the storytelling process. Moreover, he is also the lead singer of HIGHLIGHT, and they will be releasing an album in March. The promotions for the upcoming album will soon commence.

Advertisement

Marry My Husband episodes 15-16 preview

Marry My Husband finale episode release date

Based on a webtoon of the same name, Marry My Husband follows the story of a woman who suffers from a chronic illness. After she witnesses her husband having an affair with her best friend, he accidentally murders her. However, she finds herself waking up again, but she has travelled 10 years back in time.

In 2013, her life goes back to how it was, but her motives change drastically. She attempts to make her best friend take over her destiny and marry her husband instead. As she gets a second chance at life, she is determined to lead her best life with no regrets. The drama is scheduled for 16 episodes in total, the last two episodes will air on February 19 and 20, 2024. Park Min Young Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Lee Gi Kwang and Song Ha Yoon are among the esteemed cast lineup.

ALSO READ: Closer Than This: BTS’ Jimin becomes first artist in history to top 116 countries' iTunes chart 4 times