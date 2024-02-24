Aamir Khan shares thoughts on being called Mr Perfectionist: 'I am someone who is just trying hard'

Aamir Khan, known for his blockbuster films, has gained recognition as Mr. Perfectionist due to his stellar performances. Despite this title, the 3 Idiots actor believes it is inaccurate to label him as such. He expressed in an interview that the tag doesn't truly reflect his approach, stating, "The label of Mr. Perfectionist is inaccurate." Aamir emphasizes his pursuit of magic in creative work, valuing moments over perfection.

Aamir Khan rejects being called perfectionist

In a recent interview with ABP News, Aamir Khan khan rejected the 'Mr. Perfectionist' label. He finds it inaccurate, stating, "I am not a Perfectionist. I am someone who is just trying hard and I love my work." He values magical moments over perfection, emphasizing creativity. In an interview, Aamir emphasized his role as a parent during the pandemic, highlighting the importance of making children feel secure, trusting them, and preserving their dignity. He briefly stepped away from the film industry to focus on his family, expressing a deep commitment to his children's well-being.

Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha's failure

Addressing the movie's failure during the ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0, Aamir shared, "It's a film close to my heart. Advait, Kareena, and the whole cast worked hard, and it didn't do well." Reflecting on the aftermath, he expressed a paradox, "After a long time, my film didn't work, so family and friends came to ask if I'm okay. I realized I'm getting a lot of love after a flop." Analyzing the failure, he stated, "Failure teaches you what really went wrong. It gives you an opportunity to understand your mistake in terms of communicating that story."

Aamir Khan on the work front

Aamir Khan's latest film, the 2022 Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Forrest Gump with Kareena Kapoor Khan, didn't meet box office expectations. Currently, he's immersed in Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports drama directed by RS Prasanna, providing a glimpse into real-life scenarios. Additionally, he has announced Lahore 1947, partnering with Sunny Deol and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, marking their reunion after Andaz Apna Apna. Aamir Khan's diverse projects underscore his commitment to exploring various genres and themes in the film industry.

