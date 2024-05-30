Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan smiles ear-to-ear in new UNSEEN PICS from Udaipur wedding featuring cousin Zayn Marie

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare earlier this year in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Recently, Ira shared throwback photos with her cousin Zayn Marie from their wedding venue, the Taj Aravali Resort in Udaipur.

Aamir Khan shares unseen wedding pics

Ira Khan recently shared some unseen throwback pictures with cousin Zayn from her wedding. The images capture Ira joyfully posing as a bride while Zayn Marie stands prominently in the foreground. In one photo, Zayn is pictured addressing guests on a microphone, with Ira standing behind her, radiating happiness.

Ira captioned the post, "What I mean when I say I've got your back." Zayn Marie responded with a playful comment, "Hahahhahahhahahhahaha."

For the unversed, Zayn officiated Ira Khan’s wedding. “Officiating your vows was the honour of a lifetime," she said. She then also dropped pics along with a long note that read, “SOB - as in sister of the bride and I'm going to sob about this for the next ten days. Ira Khan, I still can't believe it. Only yesterday you were so small, and now you've married one of my most favourite people on this planet. Aaahhh I'm going to cry just typing this. I love you both so much Nupur Shikhare's blessings." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

More about Ira Khan

Ira, Aamir Khan's younger child from his previous marriage with Reena Dutta, received a proposal from Nupur Shikhare during his participation in Ironman Italy. Their engagement took place in September 2022, followed by a wedding ceremony in Udaipur. The couple then celebrated with a lavish reception in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Zayn Marie, daughter of veteran filmmaker Mansoor Khan and the niece of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has appeared in various films and web series, including Feels Like Ishq, Monica, O My Darling and Made In Heaven.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ira Khan gives hubby Nupur Shikhare a tight hug in UNSEEN video as they celebrate 3 months of marriage