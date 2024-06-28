Bollywood Newswrap, June 28: Vicky Kaushal's funny reaction after being asked about his good news with Katrina Kaif; Suhana Khan parties with Agastya Nanda

On the 28th of June 2024, the B-town industry was graced by a lot of exciting news. From Vicky Kaushal giving a funny response on being asked about his good news with Katrina Kaif to Suhana Khan partying with Agastya Nanda in London, several news made headlines.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of June 28, 2024

1. Vicky Kaushal's funny response to 'good news'

During the trailer launch event of Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal was asked about the “real wali good news,” suggesting the arrival of his baby with Katrina Kaif. Giving a funny response, the actor added, “Dekho, jab aayegi to pehle, sabse pehle Bollywood helpline ko bataunga. I promise you. Par abhi ke liye aap Bad Newz enjoy kar lo jo hum laa rahe hain par uska jab time aayega tab (When it will come, I will inform Bollywood Helpline first. As of now, we’re bringing Bad Newz, enjoy that, but when the time will come) we won’t shy away from giving that news."

2. Suhana Khan parties with Agastya Nanda in London

A video shows Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, partying with her rumored boyfriend, Agastya Nanda, at a nightclub in London. The video went viral on social media, and in the clip, we can see Suhana standing right in front of her The Archies co-star.

3. A glimpse of Salman Khan's bracelet from Sikandar sets goes viral

The official Instagram account of Nadiadwala Grandson shared a sneak peek from the sets of Sikandar. The makers dropped a glimpse featuring the poster alongside Salman Khan's iconic bracelet, sending fans into a frenzy.

4. Sushmita Sen mentions 2nd date of birth in Instagram bio

Sushmita Sen changed her Instagram bio and mentioned Second D.O.B: 27/02/2023. Notably, it was around February 2023 itself that she suffered a massive heart attack on the sets of her web show Aarya season 3.

5. Isha Ambani reveals giving birth to twins through IVF like mom Nita Ambani

During a conversation with Vogue India, Ish Ambani revealed giving birth to twins through IVF. She shared that it should be something to be excited about and not something one should hide. She further mentioned, “If you can find support groups or other women to talk to, the process can feel much easier.”

