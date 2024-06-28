WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan parties with rumored BF Agastya Nanda in London; video goes viral

The rumors of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan dating Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda have been going on ever since they started shooting for their debut film The Archies. These two have been spotted together on several occasions since then giving rise to speculations of them dating.

Now, to add fuel to the already existing fire, a video of the rumored lovebirds partying in a London nightclub is going viral. These two seemed to be enjoying each other’s company and this is surely going to make fans feel that they are more than just friends.

Suhana Khan parties with Agastya Nanda

A fan page by the name @jviciouslady shared a couple of pictures and a video of Suhana Khan. In the video, we can see Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter in a nightclub, and she can be seen standing right in front of Agastya Nanda. Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson looks dapper in a black shirt and appears to be saying something to his rumored ladylove. He has a bright smile on his face.

The next picture is of the actress with one of her fans. The Archies star looked beautiful in a white tank top that she paired with a denim skirt and big hoops. For the unversed, Suhana has been in London for the past couple of weeks with her family.

Check out the pictures:

Suhana Khan’s work front

Suhana Khan who made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s OTT release The Archies is all geared up to start shooting for her next film. Interestingly, she is going to share screen space with one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood and her father Shah Rukh Khan in King.

This film will see the duo play father and daughter while King Khan will essay the role of a Don, and Suhana will play his disciple.

Agastya Nanda’s work front

Agastya Nanda who too made his debut with The Archies will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis alongside Dharmendra. In this film, he will be essaying the role of Arun Khetrapal.

