Amitabh Bachchan reveals watching Kalki 2898AD for the 1st time on movie night with son Abhishek; do not miss Jr Bachchan’s epic reaction

Ever since the first look of Kalki 2898 AD was released, fans have been excited to watch what was in store for them. And now that the film has been released, fans cannot stop gushing over the magnum opus. The Nag Ashwin directorial stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas in pivotal roles.

It looks like Abhishek Bachchan stepped out with his dad to watch the film and took to his Twitter handle to express his thoughts.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan saw Kalki 2898AD

The father-son duo seemed to watch Kalki 2898AD in the wee hours of 30th June. Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to express his thoughts after watching the film and also revealed that he saw the final cut of the Nag Ashwin directorial for the first time.

The megastar wrote in his blog that he headed for a late-night show with his friends to see the film. “Had not been out for years .. but so satisfying to be out to witness all the progress ..” he wrote.

He even shared a couple of pictures featuring his son Abhishek Bachchan and it is evident from his expression that he is speechless. Taking to his X handle, the Ghoomer star too shared his thoughts after watching the Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer. He wrote, “#Kalki2898AD = mind blown emoji. And concluded by writing ‘Wow!’.

Shraddha Kapoor praises Amitabh Bachchan

A couple of days ago, Shraddha Kapoor saw Kalki 2898AD and took to her Instagram handle to praise the megastar. She shared two slides in her post. The first one had a text that read, ‘Kya North, Kya South, Kya East, Kya West. Saara cinema ek taraf...’ In the next slide, she posted a picture of the megastar from the film and wrote ‘Amitabh Bachchan ek taraf’ along with a fire and salute emoji.

She also captioned her post ‘@amitabhbachchan apne aap me hi ek cinematic universe hai.’

Kalki 2898AD’s sequel

If reports are to be believed then this magnum opus is going to have a sequel and fans will not have to wait for long to witness it. As per reports by Suresh PRO, the producer has conveyed that 60% of the sequel to the epic movie has already been shot. However, many major portions of the upcoming film are yet to be completed.

