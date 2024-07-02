19 years of Sarkar: Amitabh Bachchan takes a trip down memory lane as he recalls working with son Abhishek; 'What a time we had'

Sarkar, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Kay Kay Menon, and Katrina Kaif is considered a classic and remains beloved by cinema enthusiasts. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film marked its 19th anniversary on July 1, 2024. On July 2, 2024, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to reminisce about the filming days with his son, Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 19 years of Sarkar as he recalls shooting days with son Abhishek Bachchan

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan re-shared a post from Abhishek Bachchan's fan club celebrating 19 years of Sarkar. The post featured a collage of some outstanding moments from the movie featuring Big B and Junior Bachchan. The post read, "Celebrating 19 years of the classic #Sarkar and the powerful performances by the iconic father-son duo, @juniorbachchan and @SrBachchan. #19YearsOfSarkar #AbhishekBachchan #AmitabhBachchan #ABCrew".

Big B while resharing the post recalled the shooting days with his son and expressed, "what a time we had during its making Abhishek .. and some of the stories on it we still share .. .. but brilliance in itys execution and context .. so Ramu".

About Sarkar

Sarkar movie follows Subhash Nagre, aka Sarkar (Amitabh Bachchan), a powerful underworld don with a mysterious past. His legitimacy is questioned when his elder son, Vishnu (Kay Kay Menon), is more interested in shady business deals than the family legacy.

Meanwhile, his upright younger son, Shankar (Abhishek Bachchan), returns from America, unaware of his father's true nature. The film explores themes of family, loyalty, and the blurred lines between good and evil.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan on the work front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently basking in the success of his recently released sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, among others.

Released on June 27, 2024, the movie received positive responses from both fans and critics. Bachchan's character, Ashwathama, earned special mentions from his fans and cinema enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ghoomer, co-starring Saiyami Kher. In the sports drama, Bachchan played coach Paddy, and the film received critical acclaim. Up next, he is in talks with renowned director and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for his next project.

