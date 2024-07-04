Kalki 2898 AD grossed Rs. 28.50 crore approx on Wednesday, down 15 per cent from the previous day. The first seven days gross of the film at the Indian box office is Rs. 441 crore, ranking fourth highest ever, ahead of Jawan and trailing only behind Baahubali 2, KGF 2 and RRR. The film is expected to finish its eight-day extended week around Rs. 465 crore and then hit the Rs. 500 crore mark on Saturday.

The weekdays have sustained well for the Prabhas starter film with normal drops each day. The hold is good across the board w.r.t. to how the market generally behaves. For instance, weekdays generally hold strongly in Andhra Pradesh while Karnataka & Tamil Nadu are more weekend-heavy markets, and collections are in line with that. North India is now the biggest collecting region in terms of daily collections while Telugu states still lead in total gross.

The box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 101.00 Cr. Friday Rs. 64.50 Cr. Saturday Rs. 73.50 Cr. Sunday Rs. 99.00 Cr. Monday Rs. 41.50 Cr. Tuesday Rs. 33.00 Cr. Wednesday Rs. 28.50 Cr. Total Rs. 441.00 Cr.

Kalki 2898 AD is the most expensive Indian film ever made, with production costs exceeding Rs. 600 crore. It seemed very difficult to recover such a substantial investment after underwhelming trailers and then the first day didn't go as high as it could have in the Telugu states. However, things improved significantly since then, with a massive surge in collections on Sunday, followed by good holds on weekdays, which has made recovery a certainty for the film and it will end up with a decent amount of profits.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office is as follows:

Area Share (In Rs.) Gross (In Rs.) AP/TS 115.25 Cr. 185.50 Cr. Nizam 55.25 Cr. 92.00 Cr. Ceeded 15.50 Cr. 22.00 Cr. Andhra 44.50 Cr. 71.50 Cr. Karnataka 21.25 Cr. 41.00 Cr. Tamil Nadu 12.50 Cr. 26.00 Cr. Kerala 7.50 Cr. 17.50 Cr. North India 75.50 Cr. 171.00 Cr. INDIA 232.00 Cr. 441.00 Cr.

Note: These numbers are exclusive of 3D charges as in India these surcharges aren't reported. The "real" gross i.e. including these charges is roughly Rs. 469 crore.

