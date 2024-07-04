Yesterday, Kalki 2898 AD grossed USD 900K internationally, pushing its international total past the USD 20 million mark. The film has tied with RRR as the second-quickest Telugu film to reach USD 20 million, both achieving this milestone on their seventh day. However, Kalki leads in total gross after seven days, with USD 20.725 million (Rs. 173 crore), against USD 20 million of RRR. RRR went on to gross USD 27 million before its Japan release and that is what Kalki will aim to cross.

The Prabhas starrer also crossed Rs. 600 crore worldwide yesterday. With Rs. 441 crore from the domestic market, the worldwide gross now stands at Rs. 614 crore. The first seven-day worldwide gross figures are the sixth highest for an Indian film, behind Baahubali 2, KGF 2, RRR, Jawan and Pathaan. The film will likely hit Rs. 700 crore worldwide on Saturday and Rs. 750 crore on Sunday. From there it can target Rs. 900 crore closing, which will depend on how good its late legs are.

Internationally, the United States remains the top-performing market for Kalki 2898 AD, grossing USD 11 million to date and becoming the fourth highest-grossing Indian film there. The film has held remarkably well on weekdays and is expected to enjoy a further boost from the five-day long weekend due to Independence Day on Thursday. At this point, the film is likely to cross RRR there.

Canada is the next best performer with CAD 2.40 million, becoming the highest-grossing film in the Telugu film industry, overtaking Baahubali 2. The release of the Hindi version in the Cineplex chain has helped the film immensely as generally South Indian films are held back due to restrictive release in sub-standard cinemas thanks to some shady players in the business.

Advertisement

Middle East has done well with nearly USD 3 million in six days. Australia and the United Kingdom round off the top five with AUD 2.75 million and GBP 1.10 million respectively.

The overseas box office territorial breakdown for Kalki 2898 AD is as follows:

Area Gross Americas USD 12,900,000 United States USD 11,100,000 Canada USD 1,800,000 Middle East & Africa USD 3,025,000 United Arab Emirates USD 2,050,000 GCC USD 680,000 Saudi Arabia USD 220,000 Africa USD 75,000 Asia/Pacific USD 2,700,000 Australia USD 1,450,000 Malaysia USD 400,000 Singapore USD 285,000 Nepal USD 275,000 New Zealand USD 140,000 Rest of Asia USD 150,000 Europe USD 2,100,000 United Kingdom USD 1,400,000 Germany USD 300,000 Rest of Europe USD 400,000 OVERSEAS USD 20,725,000

(Rs. 173.00 Cr.)

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD box office collections: Prabhas starrer continues to hold well, Earns 441cr in India in 7 days