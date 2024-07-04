Kalki 2898 AD box office collections: Prabhas starrer tops USD 20M overseas and 600cr worldwide in 7 days

The seven day worldwide gross of Kalki 2898 AD is the sixth highest ever for an Indian film, behind Baahubali 2, KGF 2, RRR, Jawan and Pathaan.

Kalki
Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD (image courtesy of Vyjayanthi Movies)

Yesterday, Kalki 2898 AD grossed USD 900K internationally, pushing its international total past the USD 20 million mark. The film has tied with RRR as the second-quickest Telugu film to reach USD 20 million, both achieving this milestone on their seventh day. However, Kalki leads in total gross after seven days, with USD 20.725 million (Rs. 173 crore), against USD 20 million of RRR. RRR went on to gross USD 27 million before its Japan release and that is what Kalki will aim to cross.

The Prabhas starrer also crossed Rs. 600 crore worldwide yesterday. With Rs. 441 crore from the domestic market, the worldwide gross now stands at Rs. 614 crore. The first seven-day worldwide gross figures are the sixth highest for an Indian film, behind Baahubali 2, KGF 2, RRR, Jawan and Pathaan. The film will likely hit Rs. 700 crore worldwide on Saturday and Rs. 750 crore on Sunday. From there it can target Rs. 900 crore closing, which will depend on how good its late legs are.

Internationally, the United States remains the top-performing market for Kalki 2898 AD, grossing USD 11 million to date and becoming the fourth highest-grossing Indian film there. The film has held remarkably well on weekdays and is expected to enjoy a further boost from the five-day long weekend due to Independence Day on Thursday. At this point, the film is likely to cross RRR there.

Canada is the next best performer with CAD 2.40 million, becoming the highest-grossing film in the Telugu film industry, overtaking Baahubali 2. The release of the Hindi version in the Cineplex chain has helped the film immensely as generally South Indian films are held back due to restrictive release in sub-standard cinemas thanks to some shady players in the business.

Middle East has done well with nearly USD 3 million in six days. Australia and the United Kingdom round off the top five with AUD 2.75 million and GBP 1.10 million respectively.

The overseas box office territorial breakdown for Kalki 2898 AD is as follows:

Area Gross
Americas USD 12,900,000
   
  United States USD 11,100,000
  Canada USD 1,800,000
   
Middle East & Africa USD 3,025,000
   
  United Arab Emirates USD 2,050,000
  GCC USD 680,000
  Saudi Arabia USD 220,000
  Africa USD 75,000
   
Asia/Pacific USD 2,700,000
   
  Australia USD 1,450,000
  Malaysia USD 400,000
  Singapore USD 285,000
  Nepal USD 275,000
  New Zealand USD 140,000
  Rest of Asia USD 150,000
   
Europe USD 2,100,000
   
  United Kingdom USD 1,400,000
  Germany USD 300,000
  Rest of Europe USD 400,000
   
OVERSEAS USD 20,725,000
(Rs. 173.00 Cr.)

