Who is Alanna Panday? 5 things you must know about her

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday is no less than a diva when it comes to her good looks and dressing sense. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. Whenever she shares anything on her social media her fans also leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her. Currently, Alanna is the talk of the town as she is going to tie the knot with her long time beau Ivor McCray on March 16. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun and various renowned personalities from B-town are snapped arriving at their residence.

5 things you must know about Alanna Panday

Alanna Panday was born on the 16th of August 1995 and comes from Mumbai, India. She was born to businessman Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday who is a fitness expert, a health instructor, and also an author. Moroever, Alanna is the niece of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday.

Alanna has a younger brother, Ahaan Panday, and she is the cousin of Bollywood actresses Ananya Panday and Ryssa Panday.

Alanna is a social media influencer with almost 1 million followers who talks about beauty, fashion and lifestyle. However, she has not taken part in the acting industry but it looks evident from her social media that she is interested for modelling.

Talking about her education, Alanna has finished her graduation in fashion management from the London College of Fashion. She is also part of the modelling agency Freedom Models Los Angeles.

Alanna also owns a YouTube channel with her fiancé Ivor named ‘Alanna and Ivor’ which has over 160k subscribers. There they post vlogs, family and couple content for their audience.

While announcing her engagement Alanna had written, “2 years ago today, I met this amazing human at a Halloween party. He made me laugh so much that night my jaw hurt. Everything else seems pretty blurry but all I can remember was how happy he made me. We moved in together 3 months into knowing each other (I know, too soon but I literally couldn’t stay away from him for more than a day). I think it was because he made a foreign country feel like home. I never felt homesick when I was around him. Thank you for cooking me Indian food when I missed home, thank you for making me laugh when I felt low, thank you for showing me how to love unconditionally. You are my perfect other half and I love you more and more every day @ivor.”

