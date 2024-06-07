Ananya Panday says 'putting yourself out there can be scary, fearful' amid break-up rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Pandey is allegedly grieving with her recent heartbreak. Several media reports have suggested that the actress parted ways from Aditya Roy Kapur after a few years of dating each other.

In a recent media appearance, the actress was heard talking about the need for sadness and the thought of feeling scared to put oneself out.

Ananya Pandey on toxic positive

Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for the release of Disney Pixar's animated movie Inside Out 2 where she dubbed the voice of Riley in its Hindi version. While promoting the same, the actress spoke about how it’s not easy to feel toxic-positive all the time and she has been holding to the element of fear ever since her debut.

As per PTI, she said, "It is one aspect that tied into really what I have been speaking about quite some time. We can't just feel toxic-positive all of a sudden. We have to feel all the emotions, there has to be sadness to balance out happiness.”

The 25-year-old further spoke about how as an actor who started out at the age of 18, there was fear back then and will always be. She added, “Putting yourself out there can be scary and fearful.”

She recalled someone telling her that ‘by not being yourself you might get 100 people to like you but being yourself even if five people like you in the long run, then that is much more fulfilling’. Ananya admitted that she tries to go by this in her life and it actually gives her joy.

Earlier in May, a source close to the Bombay Times confirmed Aditya and Ananya’s break-up and reported, “They were going quite strong, and the break-up came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on, of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend.”

On the work front

Ananya’s upcoming voice-over work, Inside Out 2, is a sequel to the Oscar-winning 2015 animated movie by the same name. Directed by Kelsey Mann, it will arrive in theatres on June 14 in both English and Hindi. Furthermore, the actress has Control and Shankara in her kitty. She will also reportedly make a cameo in Bad Newz.

