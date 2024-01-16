Animal: Murad Khetani to appear in person before Delhi High Court over legal battle against T-Series

The news of film producer Murad Khetani (Cine 1 Studios) taking the legal route against Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) for financial discrepancy over the recently released blockbuster, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor surfaced yesterday, on January 15. It was reported that the Court had adjourned the case till Thursday asking the Cine 1’s lawyer, Sandeep Sethi to bring their client, Murad Khetani to the court in person on Thursday. Now, it is recently reported that the producer has also decided to fulfill the court’s demand.

Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios to be present in Delhi HC over legal battle with T-Series

According to reports, amidst the ongoing legal proceedings concerning Murad Khetani and T-Series on the alleged concealment of an amendment to the principal agreement, Senior Counsel Mr. Amit Sibal, representing T-Series, presented several compelling arguments before the Hon'ble Court. Firstly, he contended that the current suit is premature, asserting that the 70-day period from the theatrical release on December 1, 2023, has not yet passed, making revenue statement sharing with Cine1 unnecessary at this juncture.

Sibal further underlined that Cine1 neglected to properly follow cost information over a four-year period, allowing the movie's release without objection. He maintained that T-Series has never denied access to financial accounts and third-party agreements and has been willing to disclose the same and that Cine1 was well aware that these costs are being incurred in the regular course of business.

An industry source went on to state, "It is traditional trade practice that T Series is following in the case of Animal. And one also knows first the cost is covered of the P&A and OTT payment comes only after six months. Besides, it has been only one and a half month since the release of the film Also, T Series is definitely to honor the commitment of sharing profit, why is Cine1 in a hurry.”

About the Cine 1 vs T-Series case

For the unversed, according to Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, Bar, and Bench who appeared for Cine 1 had stated that they had no information about the film’s revenues and its collection at the box office, the music, satellite, or internet rights.

In the suit, it has further been argued by Cine1 that T-Series did not provide them with a copy of the agreements it entered regarding the digital and satellite rights of the film with Netflix and Culver Max Entertainment (Sony Pictures) nor was any information given about the work tilted Animal Park, a derivative work of the movie Animal.

