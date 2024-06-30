Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Anushka Sharma's special note for Virat Kohli after India's T20 WC win; Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding pics

As it's the last Sunday of June 2024, it's time to wrap up all the important news that buzzed throughout the week.

From Anushka Sharma writing a special note for Virat Kohli after India's T20 WC win to Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal dropping wedding pictures, several headliners graced the B-town.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Anushka Sharma's note for Virat Kohli after India's T20 World Cup win

After 2007, India lifted the T20 World Cup trophy again in 2024. Following the historic win, several B-town celebrities congratulated Team India, and among them was Virat Kohli's wife and actress Anushka Sharma. Dropping priceless moments from the cricket ground, the actress penned, “Our daughters biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!”

She also wrote in a separate post, "AND ….. I love this man @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!.”

2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding pictures

After tying the knot on June 23, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared glimpses from their wedding. The newlyweds shared pictures from their registered wedding to the reception on their social media accounts.

Advertisement

3. Alia Bhatt drops new pictures with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shared pictures from Anany Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding featuring herself and her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The post gave a peek into the masquerade party from the celebration.

4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding invitation card

The invitation card for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's July wedding went viral on social media. The video shows a red box with a door, opening to the invitation enclosed in it. The wedding will take place on July 12 in Mumbai.

5. Baby John's release date revealed

The makers of Baby John took to their social media platforms and shared a new poster featuring lead actor Varun Dhawan to announce the release date of the film. The film will be released on December 25, 2024.

6. Is Kota Factory Season 4 on the cards?

In an interview with OTTPlay, director Pratish Mehta opened up about the possibility of Kota Factory Season 4. He said that they have been walking on the same trajectory, and if the show is sanctioned for a fourth season, the team will indeed follow the same path and make it as relatable as possible.

Advertisement

7. Ibrahim Ali Khan reacts to rumored girlfriend Palak Tiwari's latest pictures

Palak Tiwari dropped several images of herself enjoying the monsoon season. To her post, Ibrahim Ali Khan dropped a like and commented on a fire heart sticker on which "Looking Good" is written. Reacting to his comment, Palak left an emotional face emoji.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Kota Factory: Ever wondered why Jitendra Kumar's series is shown in black and white? Mayur More aka Vaibhav Panday reveals