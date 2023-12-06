Animal song Jamal Kudu OUT: Lord Bobby Deol's anthem is finally released and we are jumping in joy

Ever since the release of Animal, fans have been going gaga over Abrar aka Lord Bobby Deol's entry song, Jamal Kudu from the film. Recently, fulfilling their wish, makers dropped the full song.

By Krishma Sharma
Updated on Dec 06, 2023   |  02:34 PM IST  |  5.9K
Bobby Deol
Pic Courtesy: Bobby Deol Instagram

The Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-led action-thriller Animal is proving a monster hit at the box office. While the lead stars shine, Bobby Deol makes his limited screen time memorable with his impactful turn as the enigmatic Abrar Haque.

In addition to this, fans couldn’t stop going gaga over the entry song of Abrar (Bobby Deol). Ever since the film release, fans have been searching the full song on the internet. Nevertheless, the wait is over as the makers dropped the full song. 

Abrar aka Bobby Deol's full entry song Jamal Kudu out

Today, on December 6, a few minutes back, the makers of Animal dropped the much buzzed audio song which has also been ruling all over the internet, Jamal Kudu. The song has received much love from the fans not only because of its visuals but also because of its infectious vibe. 

Going by the credits on the song, it suggests the traditional Iranian Bandari music has been recreated by Harshavardhan Rameshwar with children choir by Sounik, Harshita, Keerthana, Vagdevi and female choir voices of Meghanaa Naidu, Sabiha, Aishwarya Dasari, Abhikhya.

Watch the full song here:

Notably, just a while back, Bobby Deol took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with the surprising news of the release of his entry song.

In a post shared, the actor shared a motion poster featuring him with a cocktail glass on his head. “Thank you so much, everyone, for showering this much love on this song. You asked, and we heard, thus releasing this song for you guys today! Abrar’s Entry #JamalKudu out today at 2 pm,” he wrote in the caption. 

Have a look:

Fans' reaction to the song

Mere announcement of the song was enough to bring joy amongst fans. minutes after the post was shared, fans swamped the comments section expressing their excitement and love for the actor. A fan wrote, “Already reel bana liye h Kyunki hamari lord bobby ki gaana jo h,” another fan commented, “ Vibe Toh Hai”, a third fan chimed in, “Bobby sir entry song Jamal Jamalo is now addiction of mine.”

“Ye Song Ke Wajaha Se LORD BOBBY Famous Nhi Hua LORD BOBBY Ke Wajaha Se Song Famous Hua Hai,” wrote another fan. 
 

About the song, Jamal Kudu

For those living under the rocks, Jamal Kudu originally is an Iranian song. If we go by the details on the internet, the song is composed by Khatereh Group. The English translation of the lyrics is, Oh my cutie, don't play with my heart; You are leaving, embarking on a journey; And I'm getting crazy; Oh my love, my beloved.


 

