Anurag Kashyap leaves netizens in shock after his cryptic post: ‘If I have to be a bad guy…’

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most well-known and renowned directors in Bollywood. He has given us some of the most remarkable films in his career span.

We all know that he never hesitates from speaking his heart out and has been vocal about every issue. This morning his Instagram post has left everyone wondering what is going on. He has claimed that no good has happened to anyone by being good.

Anurag Kashyap’s post

Taking to his Instagram post, Anurag Kashyap shared a picture of a text that he wrote. In the text, the director wrote, “Iss duniya mein accha banke ghanta kuch milne wala hai. Now, if I have to be a bad guy, so be it!”

The moment he shared this post, fans took to the comments section and one fan wrote, "Anurag Kashyap's mood swings posts gotta be my favorite genre." Another fan wrote, "Anurag Kashyap Ki Aag." A third fan wrote, "Faizal after his mom asks kab khoon khaulega tera." A third fan wrote, "I doubt u can ever be a bad guy. Ur too nice n too kind. And we love u."

Anurag Kashyap’s work front

Anurag Kashyap is all set to make an untitled thriller which is set to be led by Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra who previously shared screen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Love Hostel production.

The project, which is reportedly being adapted from an unpublished book of Anurag Kashyap and three more writers, will also star Rocket Boys actress Saba Azad, Marathi actor Jitendra Joshi, British actress Sapna Pabbi, Bengali star Riddhi Sen, Jhund actor Ankush Gedam, Hotel Mumbai fame Nagesh Bhonsle, Mumbai Diaries’ actor Jaimini Pathak and veteran theatre artist Ghanshyam Garg among others.

Interestingly, this will also mark the Bollywood debut of popular Malayalam actor Joju George who is known for films like Iratta, Nayattu, and Churuli.

Several media reports suggest that the movie is going to be a powerful thriller inspired by a real-life event. While Nikhil Dwivedi will bankroll this project, Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee will handle scriptwriting. A News18 report even suggested that the movie’s filming was kickstarted on May 14 in Mumbai and will wrap up by June 2024. The movie is eyeing a release by the end of this year.

