Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently the hot topic of conversation. The heated clash between Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik has sparked a debate on social media. The controversy gained attention after Payal Malik appeared on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and revealed Vishal's comment about Kritika Malik.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vishal Pandey’s sister Neha Pandey opened up on the controversy surrounding her brother and the slap incident in the Bigg Boss house.

Vishal Pndey’s sister Neha Pandey speaks out for her brother

When asked about Vishal’s comment regarding Kritika Malik, Neha Pandey said, “Agar usne ye bhi bola ki Bhabhi acchi lagti hai toh bhi there’s nothing wrong in that. Usne sundar bola, i accept that. Usne bola sundar hai in a good way. Vo good way kisi ko sunayi nahi diya as usual.”

“(If he said that he likes Bhabhi, there's nothing wrong with that. He said she is beautiful, and I accept that. He said she is beautiful in a good way. But as usual, no one heard the good way.)”

She continued, “But agar koi ye bhi bolta na ki acchi lagti hai. Vo itna bada matter hi nahi tha. If i tell someone ki aap mujhe acche lagte ho. That doesn’t matter ki mai use buri tarike se bol rahi ho ya piire pyaar wale angle se bol rahi hu.”

“(But if someone says that they like someone, it's not a big deal. If I tell someone that I like them, it doesn't mean I'm saying it in a bad way or from a romantic angle.)”

She mentioned that if he wanted to show a love angle, there were girls for that. She emphasized that he is not the type of guy who would come on a show and display a love angle. Instead, she described him as a pure soul who is playful and says whatever comes to his mind.

About Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey controversy

Armaan Malik confronted Vishal Pandey over his 'Mujhe bhabhi acchi lagti hai' comment about Kritika Malik, sparking a heated argument. The situation escalated when the YouTuber slapped Vishal. As a result of the violent argument, Armaan has been nominated for eviction for the entire season.

