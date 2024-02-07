Baby John new poster: Varun Dhawan unleashes the beast in him, warns fans for a wild ride ahead

Varun Dhawan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Over the years, he has been a part of several acclaimed and commercially successful films. He is currently gearing up for the action thriller film Baby John which is backed by Atlee. Recently, the actor took to social media to share his first poster where he looks menacing.

Baby John new poster is released

Today, on February 7th, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share the highly anticipated first poster of his upcoming film Baby John. The poster features Varun in a full-on beast mode as he has donned a full-hair look. The actor is also seen holding a sharp weapon in his hands. In the background, we see a menacing eye with their tongue out. Varun captioned the poster: "Hold on tight, the ride is about to get wild. #BabyJohn coming to your nearest theaters on May 31st!"

Check out the poster!

Teaser of Baby John dropped recently

Two days ago, the makers of Baby John dropped its much-awaited teaser which starts out with the close of several hands and a pigeon. We then see Varun sitting on a throne that is made out of guns. Towards the end, Varun's character can be seen shooting several people ruthlessly.

Several people took to their Instagram stories share their excitement about the film. Arjun Kapoor shared the video and wrote: "Baby John is here!!! Atlee and VD make a powerful combo. Can't wait for this one on the big screen...." Janhvi Kapoor, who had worked with Varun in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, wrote, "Excuse me, Baby John, what have you done to baby @varundvn?? This looks fire."

Karan Johar also lauded the actor and wrote: "VD in the house! #babyjohn killing it! Congratulations to @atlee47 and the entire team! #Kalees." Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty penned: "Welcome to the world of mass entertainer, Varun... Blockbuster loading..."

Baby John is directed by Kalees and stars Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh among others. The film will be released theatrically on May 31st, 2024.

