Atlee REACTS to Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD; calls it ‘Best entertainment’

Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas in the main role, has truly mesmerized audiences with its grandeur on the silver screen. The latest addition to the list of admirers is none other than the talented director Atlee, who appears to be thoroughly impressed by the sci-fi flick.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Atlee penned an overwhelming response and said, "Kalki was absolutely blown away by Nag Ashwin's incredible filmmaking and the high quality of the film. Hats off to you, brother!"

Atlee lauds Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, calling it a great visual treat

The blockbuster director Atlee further expressed his praise for leading actors including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Calling the Rebel Star truly stunning in his character, the director added that he is always a big fan of Deepika.

Moreover, the director also called Amitabh Bachchan "at a god level in this film," along with praising Santhosh Narayanan and the VFX team. Furthermore, the director praised Swapna Dutt for her amazing production value given to the film and called the movie "the best entertainment with a great visual treat."

Check out Atlee’s reaction to Kalki 2898 AD:

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles is a sci-fi dystopian movie directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie features a tale set in 2898 AD where the world as we know has ceased to exist with people living under the rule of Supreme Yaskin, a totalitarian leader and proclaimed god.

The new way of life brings a glimmer of hope with the prediction of an unborn child being the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, known as Kalki. This sci-fi film, mixing in elements of mythology, seems to have resonated with audiences and is doing well at the box office.

Besides the lead actors, the movie also features an ensemble cast of performers like Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, and many more in key roles. The film also has various celebrities doing special cameo appearances as well.

