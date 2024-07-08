Prabhas express gratitude to Keerthy Suresh for being the voice of his 'Bujji' in Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is undoubtedly one of the most successful films ever made in Indian cinema. The epic sci-fi has been doing wonders at the box office since its release last month. Apart from all the main characters, Bujji- the special vehicle in the film, has also been grabbing a lot of attention.

Keerthy Suresh has lent her voice to this special character from Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas has now re-shared a video of the actress from the dubbing sessions of the film and thanked her for being the voice of Bujji.

Prabhas extends gratitude to Keerthy Suresh for being the voice of Bujji

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD recently shared a Behind-the-scenes video featuring Keerthy Suresh yesterday (July 7). The video is a compilation of the dubbing sessions for Bujji from the film.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Our beloved Mahanati, @keerthysureshofficial brings #Bujji to life with her voice.” Check out the video below.

The rebel star re-shared the video on his Instagram story and expressed his gratitude for the Mahanati actress. Prabhas wrote, “Thank you @keerthysureshofficial for being the voice of my Bujji.”

For the uninitiated, Bujji is a special futuristic vehicle in Kalki 2898 AD that helps Bhairava (Prabhas’ character) achieve his mission.

Advertisement

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the multi-starrer film Kalki 2898 AD was released at the box office on June 27. The film features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles in a sci-fi dystopian movie. Set in 2898 AD, the Prabhas starrer explores the story of the last remaining city on Earth.

The film has been running successfully in theaters and setting new records at the box office. Kalki has become the seventh film ever to gross more than Rs. 100 crore in the second weekend, the previous ones being; Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF 2, Gadar 2, Jawan, and Animal.

The second weekend was almost double that of the previous Prabhas' film, Salaar.

The sci-fi epic thriller strikes a perfect balance between the mythological elements from Hindu scriptures and presents a story that originates from the days of the Mahabharata. Apart from the lead actors, the movie also has an ensemble cast of artists like Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Anna Ben, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari wishes luck to fiance Siddharth ahead of his new release Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan