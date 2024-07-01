EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Director Shankar shares his insights on being an inspiration to young directors like Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj

Director Shankar is currently in the promotional stage of his next film Indian 2 aka Hindustani 2 starring Kamal Haasan. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the master craftsman gave some insightful comments on being an inspiration for many directors of today.

Talking about the same, the director stated, “I appreciate them. See, from the common man's point of view you may think that they’re inspired from me. Maybe inspired or not, but I think they also want to tell something and all. I appreciate that new breed of directors coming with different ideas.”

Director S Shankar shares an insightful comment on new-age directors in Tamil cinema

Speaking more about the new-age directors and their recent films, Shankar was asked whether he saw something that made him go wow. In response, the director said, “Sorry, for the past 4-5 months, I was totally into the post-production of this movie and I’m also doing the other movie also, you know Game Changer.”

Furthermore, the director added, “So I get very less time to see other movies and whenever I see, I tweet about the movie. Recently I liked 12th Fail. That was a very good movie, I enjoyed it.”

More about Indian 2

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role and directed by S Shankar is the official sequel to the 1996 classic hit Indian. The upcoming film features as a continuation of the tale of Senapathy, a veteran freedom fighter who takes up the mantle of India to vanquish corruption in India. The first installment had ended on a high note with the Senapathy vowing to return if he is needed again and now it seems his time to return is finally here.

The movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu, Brahmanandam, and many more in key roles. The film bankrolled by Lyca Productions is also set to have a third instalment which is likely to be released in 2025.

