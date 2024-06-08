INSIDE PICS: Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Vedang Raina, Orry and more attend Tania Shroff's birthday party in style

Orry Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is a socialite and internet sensation. He is often spotted partying with star kids and other famous B-town celebrities. Bollywood's favorite BFF, Orry, recently attended model designer Tania Shroff's star-studded birthday bash last evening.

Star kids like Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday were invited to the party.

Star kids' attendance at Tania Shroff's party

On Saturday, Orry took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from Tania Shroff's bash. In the images posted on his Instagram stories, the socialite can be seen posing with Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Arhaan Khan, and Nirvaan Khan.

Orry made his entry in style in his backless light blue ripped tee.

He also shared photos with Tania Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, her sister Samiksha Pednekar, and Archies actor Vedang Raina.

Referring to Ananya as his 'favourite muffin' in his post, Orry wrote, "Sugar is always better than vinegar...so happy we are friends again...my favourite mainstream muffin."

In a picture with Arjun Kapoor, Orry can be seen hugging the actor. Orry called himself the "backless beauty."

Orry also posed with birthday girl Tania and wrote a caption saying, "About last night."

Check out the screenshots of his Instagram stories here:

More about Tania Shroff's birthday bash

Earlier today, Ananya Panday posted a few pictures from Tania Shroff's birthday bash on Instagram. Ananya's Instagram stories feature pictures with Suhana Khan and Tania Shroff. In a photo, the Gehraaiyaan actress can be seen posing with Suhana.

"Sweet child of mine," she wrote in the caption.

In another Instagram story, Ananya can be seen channeling her inner goofiness with Suhana and Tania as the trio poses for selfies. "Making some crazy faces, tryna copy Tania Shroff, best host plus OG cool girl (sic)," her caption reads.

Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday's work front

Aryan Khan has previously helmed an advertisement for his luxury clothing brand featuring his father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan is now gearing up for his directorial debut with the web series Stardom. It will feature actor Bobby Deol in a vital role.

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023). Ananya will now make a cameo appearance in Bad Newz this year.

