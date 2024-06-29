Bhumi Pednekar stuns in a white floral dress, perfect for summer soirées and date nights

As the summer wanderlust grips celebrities, Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has once again jetted off to an undisclosed location, treating her fans to envy-inducing snapshots of her vacation style. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Bhumi’s latest escapade offers a plethora of inspiration for anyone looking to elevate their vacation wardrobe.

Bhumi Pednekar continues her style streak, setting new benchmarks with each appearance. She wowed her fans yet again with her recent vacation outfit. Let’s break down her look which might inspire your wardrobe for your next getaway.

Bhumi Pednekar’s vacation outfit

Bhumi gave her fans glimpses from her vacation dressed in a white House of CB dress. Her dress is crafted from cotton rich broderie anglaise fabric adorned with delicate 3d flowers.

The dress features charming ruffled trims that add a whimsical touch, while its flattering shirred back ensures a perfect fit. The front is adorned with a lace-up design adding a hint of allure to her dress. The fabric’s airy texture and floral embellishments make it ideal for warm-weather getaways. Her dress comes with a price tag of Rs.17,715.

Whether you are planning a romantic date night, a mid-day brunch with friends, or a garden party under the stars, the Bhakshak actress’ dress is a perfect fit. Its feminine charm and elegant design make it suitable for a variety of occasions.

Bhumi’s accessories and glam

For accessories, she opted for stacked chains, a Christian Dior golden choker, a personalized locket bearing her name and a chain with an eye-shaped pendant. She opted for a black crossbody bag to keep her essentials handy. To round off her look, she opted for white sneakers and geometric sunglasses from Celine.

For make-up, the Badhai Do actress opted for a subtle approach, featuring a nude lip tint, softly blushed cheeks for a natural glow, and her hair styled in loose waves.

Bhumi Pednekar’s dress from House of CB not only looks glamorous but is a versatile piece for summer. So, irrespective of whether you are out with friends celebrating with Champagne or taking time off to enjoy the sun by the seaside, Bhumi fashion can help you make summer fun and fabulous.

