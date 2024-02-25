Bobby Deol twins with son Aryaman Deol; Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ananya Panday arrive at starry party

Bollywood celebs know how to host a lavish soiree, be it for their weddings or birthdays. A while ago, many B-town stars, including Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Ananya Panday, Preity Zinta, Alaya F, Chunky Panday, Palak Tiwari, and others, were spotted attending a party together.

Animal star Bobby Deol walked hand-in-hand with his son Aryaman Deol. The father-son duo sported matching black and white outfits for the night.

Bollywood’s favorite 90s actress, Preity Zinta, made heads turn as she arrived looking like sunshine in her yellow desi outfit. The actress wore an asymmetrical full-sleeved kurta with a pair of straight satin pants. Keeping her makeup and jewelry minimal and carrying a golden handbag, she posed for the paparazzi.

Next up was Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol, who looked dapper in a black suit which he wore with a crisp white shirt and black formal shoes. He sported a pair of eyewear as he entered the well-lit house of Deanne Pandey for the party.

Ananya Panday, who is currently enjoying the positive reviews her film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has been receiving, was also spotted at the party. The actress looked chic and stylish in a pair of blue pants styled with a one-shoulder white top, a matching handbag, and nude shoes. Don’t miss the cute polaroid images on her phone.

Actress Palak Tiwari, who is rumored to be dating youngster Ibrahim Ali Khan, also attended the party on Saturday night. The daughter of popular TV star Shweta Tiwari was seen stunning in a red outfit. Palak looked ravishing in a three-piece outfit with an embellished bustier, satin pants, and a floor-length embroidered jacket.

Young actress Alaya Furniturewala, who made her acting debut in 2020 with the comedy film Jawaani Jaaneman, looked stylish and gorgeous in a silver blouse paired with a layered dhoti shirt. The actress flaunted her million-dollar smile as she posed for the paps.

Last but definitely not least was senior actor Chunky Panday, who added an element of fun to the party in his printed brown shirt, which he paired with beige pants and matching shoes.

