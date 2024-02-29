Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 29: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announce first pregnancy; Celebrities to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event

On the last day of February 2024, exciting and happy news came from the Bollywood industry. It was a delightful moment when Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their first pregnancy. On the other hand, several Bollywood celebrities as well as Hollywood singer Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, and others were spotted at Jamnagar airport as they are set to grace the pre-wedding event of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. Apart from these, let's take a look at other top Bollywood news of February 29, 2024.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 29, 2024

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce first pregnancy

Taking to their Instagram accounts, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a collaborative post to announce their first pregnancy. The couple is going to have their first baby in September 2024. Soon after the news broke, fans and several celebrities congratulated the couple with lovely words.

2. Celebrities spotted at Jamnagar airport as they will attend Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event

Today, February 29, a bunch of celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha, Hollywood singer Rihanna, and others were spotted arriving at Jamnagar airport to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event. The couple kick-started their pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva yesterday in Jamanagar.

Advertisement

3. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make first appearance after announcing pregnancy

Post the pregnancy announcement, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first appearance as they were spotted jetting off from Mumbai to Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The pair twinned in white were greeted with flowers at the airport.

4. Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha trailer released

The highly-anticipated Yodha trailer featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna was released today. Sidharth portrays the challenging roles of a soldier and a traitor, embarking on a gripping journey to fulfill his late father's aspirations while battling his own identity.

5. Solo posters of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar exude royalty

The solo posters of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar have been recently revealed by the makers. Known for his visually breathtaking storytelling and cinematic brilliance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has once again proved why he is revered by millions of movie lovers. All the posters exude royalty, elegance, authority, and regality and it's tough to take your eyes off them.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding LIVE Updates: Paps scream 'badhai ho' as Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh land at Jamnagar airport