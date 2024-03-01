Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 1: Big celebs attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cocktail night; Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash’s Ramayana to be announced on Ram Navami

On the first day of March, Bollywood was abuzz with several noteworthy events. One of the highlights was the star-studded cocktail night hosted by Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. The event attracted many prominent personalities from the industry, adding glamour and excitement to the festivities. Additionally, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash starrer Ramayana will be announced by director Nitesh Tiwari on the occasion of Ram Navami. Let's delve into the significant moments that unfolded in Bollywood on March 1, 2024.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 1, 2024

1. Celebs attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cocktail night

The cocktail night celebrating Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's union in Jamnagar was a star-studded affair. Attendees included Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani, among others. The event radiated glamour and elegance, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.

2. Ramayana announcement on April 17

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the much-awaited announcement for the film adaptation of Ramayana is imminent. Sources close to the development reveal that Nitesh Tiwari and the team behind Ramayana are gearing up to unveil the epic tale in April, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

3. Diljit Dosanjh shares a BTS picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Today, on March 1, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his Crew co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan providing a hint at the film’s upcoming song, titled Naina. Reportedly, the song is a collaboration between Baadshah and Diljit Dosanjh, featuring the lead stars Kareena along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

4. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Golden Temple

Newlywed Rakul Preet Singh delighted her Instagram followers sharing glimpses of her Amritsar visit with husband Jackky Bhagnani. Rakul, adorned in yellow ethnic attire and pink chooda, and Jackky, in a striking red kurta, posed gracefully at the Golden Temple, exuding pure bliss. Joined by Rakul's family, they radiated warmth and joy.

5. Katrina Kaif was supposed to be a part of Bachna Ae Haseeno

In an interview with Mid-Day, Katrina Kaif revealed that she was supposed to do the 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno as the fourth girl. However, her role was chopped from the final script. "I was the fourth girl; that character got cut," she said in the interview.

