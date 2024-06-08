Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan recalls Murlikant Petkar cried after watching film; told him 'Tumne mujhe rula diya'

Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited film Chandu Champion is less than a week away from release. The young actor along with the director is busy promoting the film and leaving no stone unturned to ensure maximum awareness.

Chandu Champion is a biographical sports drama based on the life of India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. The actor has worked hard to justify the role and has received appreciation from the audience for his transformation. Kartik recently shared how Murlikant himself told him that his performance in the film made him emotional.

An emotional Murlikant Petkar's confession to Kartik Aaryan

In an interview with Zoom, Kartik Aaryan recalled Murlikant Petkar's emotional confession to him after he watched Chandu Champion. The actor revealed that Murlikant had tears in his eyes when he told him 'tumne mujhe rula diya' (You made me cry).

The young actor further shared that it was an emotional screening and everybody was short on words. He said that he hoped the film would make the audience emotional too. "It is a film all of us are really proud of and it is a story everybody should know," he concluded.

Kabir Khan also recalled that the screening was held for the army officers and all of them were moved. "They told us that they wanted to organize a screening for the Army Chief and felicitate Murlikant Sir."

The filmmaker revealed that the first public screening was attended by all the soldiers and jawans and Murlikant will again watch the film with them. "We could only see what he was going through to realize the impact the film was having on him. It was an emotional upheaval for him, very overwhelming. He will be watching the film with us once again and it will take some time for it to all sink in for him," he said.

Advertisement

More about Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan went through a jaw-dropping transformation to play the role of Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion. In a recent social media post, the actor revealed that he had 39% body fat before starting the film, and during his fitness journey, he brought it down to 7%.

The film marks the first collaboration of Kabir and Kartik and will be released in cinemas on June 14, 2024.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan reveals he could hardly drive his McLaren GT worth Rs 4.7 crore, and reason has rat connection: 'Had to pay lakhs...'