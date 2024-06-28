Chandu Champion Box Office 2 Weeks: Kartik Aaryan led biopic drama netts Rs 53.50 crores; Faces Kalki 2898 AD

Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and others has collected Rs 53.50 crores nett in India its first two weeks and aims for a lifetime total in the range of Rs 60-62 crores nett, run slightly curtailed due to the big release of Kalki 2898 AD. The India collections of Chandu Champion are higher than Maidaan, a sports drama that released just before it, and will eventually also be higher than Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and that's its only consolation.

Chandu Champion Netts Rs 53.50 Crores In Its First Two Weeks In India; Aims For A Rs 60-62 Crore Finish

Chandu Champion, simply put, has not lived up commercially and that's with all that was done to amp up the collections in some way. It however is undeniable that the Kartik Aaryan film has found some resonance, although, just with a small section of the audience. It is with that very acceptance that the movie has been able to go past a number over Rs 50 crores. Due to the film's towering budget and the presence of an a-list actor and a-list director, it is a flop at the Indian box office.

Chandu Champion Had A Good 2nd Week Hold But With A Low Opening Week, There Was Not Much Possible To Redeem

Chandu Champion faced stiff competition from Munjya in its opening week. The second week didn't see the release of any significant film barring Ishq Vishk Rebound (which didn't perform well at all) and so the movie could hold better. A drop of just 45 percent from the opening week in week 2 is quite impressive if one ignores the fact that Chandu Champion had a low opening week. The drop could perhaps be just 40 percent but Kalki 2898 AD brought the movie's collections down to the lakhs on the last day of the week. It is tricky to analyse a film like Chandu Champion that has merits but doesn't have a large theatre-going audience in today's time when the larger chunk of the audience prefers something grander.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Chandu Champion Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 4.50 crores 2 Rs 6.50 crores 3 Rs 9.75 crores 4 Rs 5 crores 5 Rs 3 crores 6 Rs 2.75 crores 7 Rs 2.50 crores 8 Rs 2.75 crores 9 Rs 4.75 crores 10 Rs 6 crores 11 Rs 2.10 crores 12 Rs 1.80 crores 13 Rs 1.60 crores 14 Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 53.50 crores nett in 14 days

Watch the Chandu Champion Trailer

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is a movie on the extraordinary life of Indian Paralympian Murlikant Petkar.

Murlikant Petkar, very early on in his life, has the dream of winning a gold medal for India at the Olympic Games. Back in the days, representing India and winning a gold at the Olympic Games is not considered practical. Despite his father's unwillingness, he learns wrestling at a local akhada. One thing leads to another and he finds himself in the Indian Army. He goes on to represent the Indian Army as a boxer and later, India, as a paralympian swimmer.

Despite all that Petkar has achieved in his life, his achievements remain hidden till he decides to file an FIR on the president of India for not awarding him with an Arjuna Award.To know why Petkar wants an Arjuna Award and whether he gets one from the President of India, you have to watch Chandu Champion.

Chandu Champion In Theatres

Chandu Champion still plays at a theatre near you.

