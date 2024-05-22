Did Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao get married due to parental pressure? Laapataa Ladies director opens up

Aamir Khan had been married to Kiran Rao for 16 years before the couple called it quits and announced their separation in 2021. Since then, they have been co-parenting their son, Azad Rao Khan.

In a recent interview, the Laapataa Ladies director stated that they married because of their parents. Read on!

Did you know Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao lived together for a year before marrying?

While enjoying the success of her second directorial movie, Laapataa Ladies, Kiran Rao sat down for an interview with She The People TV. While talking about her divorce from Aamir Khan, the filmmaker revealed, “Aamir and I lived together for a year before we got married, and honestly, we did it more because parents and you know… all the rest of it and even at that time we knew that it’s a great institution if you can function as individuals as well as a couple within that institution.”

Kiran Rao, who made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat in 2010, further stated that there are a lot of great things marriage gives. "It gives you a new family, relationships, and a sense of security and stability," she opined.

When asked if she ever feared divorce, Rao said she took her ‘sweet time’ and didn’t worry about it. She shared about the wonderful relationship she continues to have with the Laal Singh Chaddha actor, divulging, “The thing is that Aamir and I continue to be in a very strong relationship as two humans.”

Rao added that they are very connected to each other and deeply respect and love each other. “So, that hasn’t changed. Therefore, I was not worried. I knew that I needed my space. I wanted to live independently and have my own. I needed that to be able to grow myself. I felt that it was for my own growth, and Aamir acknowledged that as well, and I think supported that, so that actually really helped,” she concluded, adding that they didn’t get separated because they didn’t care for each other or had any problems or deep disagreements.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently busy filming for Sitaare Zameen Par. He also co-produced Rao’s Laapataa Ladies.

