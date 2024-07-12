Radhika Merchant DITCHES red as she picks AJSK custom-made Panetar lehenga- the Gujarati tradition of brides; look decoded

The much-anticipated wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani is finally here, and the fashion world is buzzing with excitement. The day has been filled with stunning looks from numerous celebrities. However, all eyes have been eagerly awaiting the grand reveal of the beautiful bride, Radhika Merchant. And she has not disappointed. Stepping out in a look that seems to be straight out of a fairytale, Radhika has left everyone in awe. So, without wasting any time, let’s look into the details of her outfit.

Radhika Merchant’s bridal look

Radhika’s ensemble is a masterpiece crafted by the renowned designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and styled to perfection by Rhea Kapoor. According to Rhea Kapoor, “Radhika’s ensemble is Abu Sandeep’s intricate interpretation of ‘Panetar’ - the Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white.

The ivory Zardozi cut-work ensemble consists of a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a 5-metre head veil, and a tissue shoulder dupatta. The ghagra glitters with three borders of red. Its workmanship is the finest amalgamation of Naqshi, Saadi and Zardozi symmetrically hand-embroidered in intricate floral booties that are lavishly decorated with stones, sequins, tamba tikkis, and a touch of red Resham.

The head veil has impossibly delicate jaali and cut-work while the detachable trail is a Zardozi marvel of 80 inches. The outfit is complete with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that uplifts the silhouette with its maximal drama.”

Radhika Merchant’s make-up and glam

The spectacular accessories completed Radhika’s overall appearance and, in fact, her look resembles a contemporary princess surely. Her jewelry pieces include a heavy Kundan necklace accented with stones and a set of diamond-tiered necklace with a drop of green emeralds. She completed the fabulous look with matching earrings, a maang tikka and stunning golden Big hathphools. Her conventional chooda added a conventional touch to her bridal wear.

The bride’s makeup was perfect. Her makeup artist selected a warm, shiny foundation that enhanced her glowing skin tone. Shimmering eye shadow was applied across her eyes, along with black kajal, which made them appear bigger and more appealing at once.

The cheeks were also adorned with a pinkish blush while for lips she picked bold bright red lip shadow, which not only elevated the look but also intensified focus towards her natural beauty.

