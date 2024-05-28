Did you know Anurag Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali's daughters were held hostage by house help? Here's what happened

Anurag Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali share a strong bond of friendship with each other. Before the Tamasha director made his debut in direction with Socha Na Tha, he featured in Kashyap's Black Friday.

Anurag's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Imtiaz's daughter Ida Ali are also close friends who describe their relationship as sisters. Recently both of them talked about the time when they were held hostage by a house help.

Aaliyah Kashyap recalls how she and Ida Ali were held hostage by house help

Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali became the latest guest of Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's podcast Young, Dumb & Anxious. Both of them discussed having a 'trauma bonding' with each other as they recalled an incident when they were held hostage by the house help of Anurag.

Sharing the incident, Aaliyah recalled how her and Ida's parents went outside together while both of them were together at her house. Kashyap recalled how her maternal grandmother was there with them at the house along with the house help.

The scene changed as soon as their parents left. “She locked my nani in the room in the evening after my parents left. She taped Ida and my mouth, tied our hands to a chair. We were crying and trying to yell because we thought we are going to die. So basically she was stealing stuff from the house. She was stealing jewelry and money or whatever was in house,” shared Aaliyah. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Aaliyah's mom came back at the right time

Aaliyah Kashyap recalled how her mom returned at the right time because she forgot something at home. “Thankfully, my mom had left something and she came back like 15-20 minutes later to pick it up and she saw everything that had happened and she called her parents, my Dad everyone back and they like freaked out," she recalled while mentioning how traumatic it was and how much more traumatic it would have been if they had to go through it alone.

Now that's one hell of an experience and we wish no one has to witness it in their life. Meanwhile, Aaliyah is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend and fiance Shane Gregoire next year.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap on his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's marriage; 'Budget of that is equivalent of my low-budget movies'