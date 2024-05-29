Did you know Hrithik Roshan 'almost drowned' during Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai scene? Here's what happened next

Hrithik Roshan, who made his Bollywood debut with his father Rakesh Roshan’s directorial venture, Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai in 2000, has come a long way in the Hindi film industry. Hrithik played a dual role in the 2000 movie, essaying the characters, Rohit and Raj. The ones who have watched Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai are well aware of how Hrithik’s character Rohit dies underwater.

A lesser-known fact about the underwater scene has caught our attention on the Internet. Courtesy, Hrithik Roshan’s old interview.

Hrithik Roshan 'almost drowned' while shooting Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai scene

In an old interview with BBC, Hrithik Roshan spoke about his experience of shooting the underwater sequence for Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. The War actor shared that he had 'almost drowned' during the scene.

Karan Thapar, the show host, asked Hrithik whether he himself shot the scene or if there was a stuntman who performed it. In response to this, the actor confirmed that it was indeed him who shot the 45 ft deep underwater scene where he sat for three hours.

"That was me, it was me yeah, 45 feet (underwater) I think, if I can get, yeah 45 feet underwater and sitting for three hours," Hrithik said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about his experience in the water, the actor added, "I almost drowned. It was fun because it looked great. So, everything that you know works out for film is worth it."

For the uninitiated, Hrithik Roshan’s character, Rohit, falls into the river after his bike accident, resulting in his death as he doesn’t know how to swim. Well, one must say, hat’s off to Hrithik’s dedication, who performed the underwater scene in Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai safely.

More about Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai

In Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, Hrithik Roshan was paired opposite Ameesha Patel, who also made her debut with the film. Apart from Hrithik and Ameesha, it starred Anupam Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Farida Jalal, and Satish Shah.

Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai was released on January 21, 2000.

Did you know about this anecdote related to Hrithik Roshan and Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai?

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan beams with pride, poses with ex-wife Sussane Khan, son Hrehaan at his graduation ceremony; Watch