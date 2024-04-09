Heeramandi Trailer Launch: Fardeen Khan on comeback after 14 years; calls working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘daunting’

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which marks the debut of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali into the OTT space, is one of the most highly anticipated series. Actor Fardeen Khan is making his comeback to the screen after 14 years with this period drama. At the trailer launch event of the show, Fardeen reflected on his return and also shared his experience of working with SLB.

Fardeen Khan is ‘grateful’ for the opportunity to return with Heeramandi

Today, on April 9, the cast and crew of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar gathered together to launch the trailer of the upcoming series. During the event, Fardeen Khan expressed his gratitude for making his return with the show after a hiatus of 14 years.

He stated, “It’s been a very long gap for me, it’s been almost about 14 years. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity to work with this stellar star cast and a platform like Netflix, and of course the man himself, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.” Fardeen said that he couldn’t have hoped for a better opportunity as an actor to return to the screen.

Speaking about Heeramandi, Fardeen revealed, “For me, something I have never done. It was the perfect role for me, I felt, at the age I’m in, to come back to screen.” He expressed that with the life experience and wisdom he has gained over the years, he could contribute to the layers that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has written in his character.

Fardeen noted that the filmmaker’s characters are very “intricate” and “comprehensive.” He mentioned that there’s nobody like him who works with emotions and how he has this "intuitive understanding" of them.

On his experience of collaborating with SLB, Fardeen said, “It’s daunting to work with him; at the same time when you see it all together, it just all makes sense.” The actor concluded by saying that he was grateful for the chance to star in Heeramandi, expressing his happiness about the same. “I’m getting emotional now,” he added.

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, Heeramandi will premiere on Netflix on May 1.

