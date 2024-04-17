Vidya Balan expresses wish to do romantic film with Shah Rukh Khan; 'I had a very small role in Om Shanti Om'

Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance in the 2007 comedy film Heyy Babyy, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan. His entry in the Mast Kalandar song from Heyy Babyy was indeed a magical moment that fans remember.

Vidya also made a small appearance in Shah Rukh's Om Shanti Om in the same year. Since then, fans have been looking forward to seeing them opposite each other in a film. Now, the actress has also shared that she wants to do a romantic film with SRK.

Vidya Balan wants to do a romantic film with Shah Rukh Khan

Vidya Balan, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, has shared that she is keen to do a romantic film opposite Shah Rukh Khan. During an interview with India Today, when the actress was asked about the stars she would like to work with for the first time, she mentioned King Khan's name.

"I had a very small role in Om Shanti Om. But I would want to do a nice love story with him," she said.

Now that would be really interesting. Isn't it?

Vidya Balan on her desire to do a comedy film

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vidya recently shared that she wants to do a comedy film. Talking about her love for the comedy genre, she said, "As an actor, I think I've not had the opportunity to do comedy, and I am yearning to do a comedy." She added that she enjoys the genre as an audience, too, and it's her favorite genre.

"I think now more than ever. I've enjoyed all the films I've done, but now I feel ke yaar hasna hasana hai, thode dinon ke liye thode time ke liye thode saalon ke liye (Now I feel that I want to laugh and make people for the next few years)," she explained.

About Do Aur Do Pyaar

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar is a romantic comedy centered around married couples. Besides Vidya Balan, the film stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla, the movie will see a theatrical release on April 19, 2024.

